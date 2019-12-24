Eli Manning And Daniel Jones Party Together After Giants Register Back-to-back Wins

The New York Giants won back-to-back games for the second time this season. The NFL franchise sure knows how to celebrate their recent upturn in form. Veteran quarterback Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones were spotted partying together after their overtime win over the Washington Redskins. Jones starred for the Giants with five touchdowns.

The New York Giants ended their nine-game winless run last week when they beat the Miami Dolphins 36-20. Eli Manning came in for the injured Daniel Jones and registered two touchdowns and completed 283 passing yards in the comfortable win. On Sunday, they made it back-to-back wins after beating the Washington Redskins 41-35 in overtime. Daniel Jones returned to the starting 11 in place of Manning and registered five touchdowns and completed 352 passing yards.

Although the season is practically over for the New York Giants, the players made sure that their win was celebrated in style. Quarterback duo Eli Manning and Daniel Jones were spotted partying on Sunday evening after the struggling Giants beat the Redskins.

It is widely expected that Eli Manning will call time on his illustrious career this season. Daniel Jones is the natural replacement for the veteran. Jones has already made the quarterback position his own in the Giants starting 11 and will continue to do so next season. As for Manning, he had received a massive send-off from the Giants supporters at the MetLife Stadium and may have played his last home game for the Giants.

The New York Giants will finish the regular season at home to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 30, 2:55 AM IST.

