Eli Manning Receives Special Standing Ovation From Giants Fans, Delivers Classy Speech

It appears as if New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has played his last game at the MetLife Stadium and the Giants supporters made sure they bid farewell to their legend in style. The home fans greeted Manning with a massive standing ovation as he celebrated the win over the Miami Dolphins with his teammates.

Giants vs Dolphins: Eli Manning's last home game?

Eli Manning coming off the field in his final home start and being greeted by his wife and kids. An emotional scene. pic.twitter.com/cuXEOIMyDy — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 15, 2019

Eli Manning returned to the starting 11 for the Giants in their overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. While it's widely expected that the 38-year-old will call time on his illustrious career at the end of the campaign he might have played his last game for the Giants on Sunday. The two-time Super Bowl winner received a standing ovation by the Giants supporters after their 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. Eli Manning scored two touchdowns and three interceptions on Sunday while completing 283 yards in passing. The quarterback clearly got emotional as the fans started chanting his name after the game and his kids greeting him in the tunnel.

Watch: Eli Manning's speech

Eli Manning: "To get the 'W' is still the best feeling of all" pic.twitter.com/VpbxYH1FU3 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 16, 2019

While his pre-game speech in the Giants locker room helped his side end a nine-game winless run, his post-game speech felt like an end of an era. He admitted that despite being benched early in the season, he always likes to start and rack up as many wins as possible. Though not hinting a retirement, Manning reiterated that he does not what the future holds for him.

'The support and the fans, their ovation, chanting my name from the first snap to the end-- I appreciate that. I appreciate them always and all my teammates coming up to me. It’s a special day, a special win, and one I’ll remember.'- Eli Manning

The Giants will be playing Washington Redsins next week before finishing the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home the week after. Eli Manning might play again at home or he might not, but the Giants legend is sure to remember the ovation he received on Sunday.

