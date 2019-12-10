Eli Manning Starts For New York Giants Against Eagles Amid Retirement Buzz On Social Media

New York Giants' Eli Manning could well be playing his last season in the NFL. The 38-year-old quarterback is playing just his third game of the season and emotions are high among the Giants supporters as he took the field for the Giants on Monday night.

Eli Manning being Eli Manning on his return to the field

Is Eli Manning retiring this season?

At 38 years old, Eli Manning's best days could be past him. He is a Giants legend, no matter how the season pans out. After starting the season's opening two games against Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, the Giants decided it's time to bench Manning in favour of 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones. But luck soon ran out for the Giants, which saw them lose eight games in a row to drop to the bottom of the National Football Conference – Eastern Division (NFC East) with a 2-10 (win-loss record).

Why was Eli Manning playing?

An ankle injury to Daniel Jones swiftly prompted Eli Manning to return to the starting 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Playing in his 16th season for the New York Giants, the two-time Super Bowl MVP might be on the verge of calling time on his illustrious career very soon and the Giants faithful may want to see Manning take the field as much possible.

The Monday Night Football game between the Giants and the Cowboys at the Lincoln Financial Field is likely going to be a good indicator of what's left in the tank for Eli Manning.

UNREAL. Vintage Eli Manning leading a 2 minute drive and Big Play Slay shows his game breaking speed once more!

Eli Manning is now officially 7th all time in Passing TD's #Giants #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/NHzO3vxjUI — Justin Penik (@JPenik74) December 10, 2019

Eli Manning starts for the Giants against Cowboys

Eli Manning has handled being Daniel Jones backup the same way he has represented himself as the face of the New York Football Giants the last 16 years, with nothing but class and total respect.



Good luck tonight, 🔟! #ThankYouEli #GiantsPride — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) December 9, 2019

Watch: Eli Manning empty press conference from 2010

