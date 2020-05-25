Last Updated:

Tom Brady 'tears Pants On TV' After Hitting Shot During The Match Champions For Charity

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had an embarrassing moment during the golf showdown. The quarterback tore his pants right after making a birdie.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had an indifferent showing at the charity golf showdown. Tom Brady teamed up with Phil Mickelson to take on the team of Phil Mickelson and his former NFL rival Peyton Manning. While Brady and Mickelson ended up at the losing end at The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, the Buccaneers quarterback had one stunning moment followed by an equally embarrassing one. 

Also Read | Premier League Player Accused Of 'gang Rape' During A Lockdown Party By A Woman: Report

Tom Brady scored a birdie; rips his pants right after

The first six holes of the match saw an absolute worst showing for Tom Brady. The quarterback struggled with his shots and was even visibly frustrated. His game was so off that the likes of Charles Barkley and Brooks Koepka openly roasted the quarterback. Koepka even placed a bet to $100,000 to charity if Brady could make par. Not only did Brady rake in an extra  $100,000 for charity, but he bettered it with a birdie from about 150 yards out to stun the fans. 

However, the joy was short-lived for the former Patriots star as his superb shot was followed by a ripping pant, which left social media in splits. As soon as Brady went to retrieve the ball from the hole, his pants gave in, which was adeptly captured by the cameras. 

Also Read | The Match Champions for Charity: Tom Brady Peyton Manning Roast Each Other During The Match

Tom Brady takes embarrassing moment sportingly 

Tom Brady tears pants: Social media reacts

Unsurprisingly, the 'Tom Brady pant tear' gave way to some hilarious reactions on social media. Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Also Read | The Match Champions for Charity: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Trade Final Blows Before Charity Golf Showdown

Apart from the embarrassing incident, Tom Brady also enjoyed the last laugh on Charles Barkley with his birdie. The former NBA star, who was on commentary duty, called out Brady on multiple occasions for his poor game. However, the quarterback dished out a brutal burn after his best shot of the match. "Take a s***k of that, Chuck,” Tom Brady said. “Shut your mouth, Chuck. Take a load of that medicine. Get your butt out of here. That’s what I needed.”

At the end of the entertaining match, it was Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning who stood tall at The Medalist Golf Club. The duo endured a late comeback from Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to win the match by one shot. Tiger Woods finished the 18-hole match after he made the birdie from close range. The entertaining charity match also raised over $20 million that will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.


Also Read | The Match Champions for Charity: Tom Brady Peyton Manning's Trash-Talking Continues

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all