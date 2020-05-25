Peyton Manning's Comment On Rob Gronkowski And Tom Brady Sends NFL Fans Into A Frenzy

Peyton Manning might just be considered the king of trash-talking after he continued roasting his former NFL rival Tom Brady on Sunday during the charity golf showdown. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were taking swipes at each other during the entire build-up for the highly anticipated golf match. Unsurprisingly, the two quarterbacks were at it once again during the early stages of the contest.

Peyton Manning suggests caddies for Tom Brady

Peyton Manning took the cake for his humour after he had some hilarious suggestions for whom Tom Brady could have brought as his caddie. The Match: Champions for Charity was forced to have a delayed start after rain plagued the early stages at The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. With the cameras trying to capture the NFL duo practising their swings, Manning was asked who he should have brought as his caddie.

The former Denver Broncos star first said Tom Brady should consider either Nick Foles or his brother Eli Manning. The hilarious suggestion was a jibe at Tom Brady as both the aforementioned quarterbacks hold a Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady. Eli Manning beat Brady twice in the Super Bowl while Nick Foles holds one win.

Peyton Manning continued with his suggestions and claimed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could have been a sound option. Another swipe at Brady, who reportedly had a poor relationship with Belichick during his final years in New England. Earlier this year, it was reported that Belichick was the reason behind Brady's exit from the organisation. While these may be just rumours, Manning's comment did sting the now-Buccaneers quarterback, who said, "That's a cheap shot."

The last of Peyton Manning's suggestions created the most noise on social media as the former NFL star claimed Brady could have even brought Rob Gronkowski as his caddie. Manning highlighted Rob Gronkowski's time with Brady at Patriots, his subsequent retirement, endeavours with WWE and finally returning to the NFL to join Brady at the Bucs. Per Manning, “Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) does whatever Tom asks him to do."

Peyton Manning suggests on TNT that golf rival Tom Brady should have had Rob Gronkowski as his caddy: "Gronk does whatever Tom asks him to do: 'Gronk, go wrestle, take a year off, come play in Tampa with me later, caddy for me.'" — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 24, 2020

Fans react to Manning's joke about using Rob Gronkowski as Brady's caddie

Fans on social media seemed to have enjoyed Peyton Manning's roast of Tom Brady, particularly his comments involving Rob Gronkowski. The media has touted Brady to be one of the key reasons behind Gronk's decision to un-retire and join the Buccaneers. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Manning's jibes at Brady.

Oh my god... please tell me this isn’t @TomBrady first rodeo.. this red marker / drop mic sesh is wild 🤣 #TheMatch — Meghan Lang (@meghancaitlin) May 24, 2020

Peyton Manning trolling Tom Brady with Gronk. 👍🏻 — Cameron Parker (@CameronParkerPO) May 24, 2020

LOLOL Peyton Manning straight up doing a standup routine at Tom Brady‘s expense right now. Saying Gronk is his bitch. Saying he should’ve brought Eli or Nick Foles to caddy just to get in Brady’s head 😂😂😂 #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/OmcSNWorVm — Will Presti (@WillPresti) May 24, 2020

Peyton Manning on who he would have had as his caddy - Bill Belichick. (The SHADE)



Also said Tom Brady (as he stares at him down) would have had Gronk as his caddy because Gronk does whatever he wants.



Dying 🤣🤣🤣 #TheMatch — Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin) May 24, 2020

Just like Manning appeared to trump Brady with his trash-talk, the Indianapolis Colts great also had the last laugh when it came to the golf match. Despite a late comeback from Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held on to win the 18-hole exhibition match. The entertaining charity match also raised over $20 million that will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

All in a day's work.



$20 million raised for COVID-19 relief efforts. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0u7IrhagwA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2020

