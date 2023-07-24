'Elon Musk watch out': Mark Zuckerberg passes another level in fight training, shares news

The rumblings about a possible Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk fight gained a lot of traction a few weeks ago when the two billionaires were engaged in a social media chatter. But as time has passed, the excitement among the fight fans is beginning to nosedive. While UFC president Dana White has claimed that both Zuckerberg and Musk are on board for a one-on-one encounter in the Octagon, no development has occurred lately. Even the MMA fraternity has gone quiet on the subject. Since the UFC, which may take the onus of conducting the fight, has a history of throwing huge surprises, it would be too early to comment on whether the teach giants will embroil in a takedown or not. For those rooting for the fight to take place, a possible update has been dropped from the Meta founder's side.

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Picked up and dwindled

In the aftermath of Elon Musk's proposal of a 'cage match' and Zuckerberg accepting it, the fight fraternity was left in splits with some wanting to see the fight whereas others don't comply with the idea. Initially, it seemed the escalations are taking place and matchmakers are interested in propelling a fight of the ages and once in for all take the Twitter vs Facebook battle from the airconditioned conference rooms to the nerve-wracking atmosphere of the Octagon. Moreover, Georges St-Pierre offering his hand to train Elon Musk gave further fuel to the fire. The pictures of Musk in a perspiring state after an intense session with GSP made further waves. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, had rounds with UFC Middlewight Champion Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, which implied that the preparations are in place from both sides. Nevertheless, the noise has tamed down in the last few weeks.

Mark Zuckerberg leaves the fight world guessing yet again

After a while, speculations have again picked up and the reason this time is a Facebook post of Mark Zuckerberg. Zuck is quite active on his platform and keeps updating his followers and friends about the developments in his life. On a recent occasion, the Facebook founder and CEO made it known that he has been promoted in the Jiu-Jitsu circuit and now can compete at the blue belt for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team.

"Congrats Dave Camarillo on your 5th degree black belt. You're a great coach and I've learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team." Wrote Zuckerberg while congratulating his coach and also highlighting his achievement.

Social media users who came through with the post have started to warn Elon Musk. A user in the comments section of the post wrote 'Elon Musk watch out', another one wrote "Game over for Musk".

What do you think? Is the Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk fight still a subject that needs to be taken seriously? Let us know in the comments.