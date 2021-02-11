Larry Johnson Accuses Colin Kaepernick Of 'Capitalizing' On Deaths Of Black People In USA

Former Kansas City Chiefs star Larry Johnson has made it a habit of going viral on social media after his 'different' take on various issues. Johnson has over the last few years has expressed his controversial views on many topics, including how the Super Bowl 2021 was rigged and how Kobe Bryant and LeBron James committed blood sacrifice. His latest rant is against former NFL star turned activist Colin Kaepernick and his kneeling protests.

Larry Johnson tweets: Colin Kaepernick kneeling didn't help anyone, says former Chiefs star

Larry Johnson is back with yet another bizarre rant and has again hit out former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Johnson has previously called out Kaepernick in the past, branding him as a sellout after he and the NFL reached an agreement regarding the collusion case he had against them. The 41-year-old had tweeted, "Kaepernick had the NFL on the ropes, a chance to expose the “good ole boys” network. Sold out his cause, a chance to be a dominating factor in the AAF league, proving he didn’t need the NFL…. I can’t wait for the new Nike campaign. “I SETTLED”.

Nearly two years later, the former Chiefs running back blasted Kaepernick again, after the former 49ers star was trending during the Super Bowl 2021 game between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kaepernick capitalizing on the death of every African American victim of police brutality...



Endorsements, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Netflix series, Nike. Victims families have to watch arrests, no indictments, no laws, no hope.



Who did his kneeling help? 🤫 https://t.co/K6Q20RXCES — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

The NFL announced its social justice campaign, but the ad in no way paid tribute to Kaepernick and his kneeling protests, angering netizens. The 41-year-old alleged that Kaepernick capitalized on the deaths of every Black person who was a victim of police brutality, including the George Floyd death. He further went off calling people 'morons' who though the former NFL star's kneeling during the national anthem meant anything. Johnson alleged that “taking a knee" is a gesture of Masonic allegiance to Hiram Abiff, who worshipped ritualistic murder & religious prostitution and it did mean nothing in the fight for social justice.

Congrats Black Sporting world, you taught Black Children how to ‘Buck-Break’ themselves at early stages of mind control, by idolizing Masonic Jocko Graves’; As Willie Lynch prophesied.



Kneeling did nothing, morons. — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

Larry Johnson also went on a wild rant during the Super Bowl, where he claimed The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, performed a satanic ritual on live TV during the Super Bowl 2021 half-time show. While it is a bizarre conspiracy theory, it isn't the first time that Johnson has made such references. Last year, when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the Super Bowl, he alleged that the duo was performing a child sex trafficking ritual. He has alleged that the NFL rigged the Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Bucs because several players are a part of 'occult'.

