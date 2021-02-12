Tom Brady Injury Update: Bucs Star QB Might Need More Than 'Cleanup Surgery'

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title and spent his time enjoying the Bucs parade on a boat. With this win, Brady now has more wins than any other NFL team. However, the 43-year-old quarterback struggled for some time, and is reportedly headed to a minor surgery before the next season.

Tom Brady injury update

#Bucs QB Tom Brady played most of the season with some discomfort in the knee he'll have cleaned up with surgery soon, per source. Still won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 -- and celebrated (with a brace on) like it was his first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

Tom Brady surgery details

Tom Brady's 21st NFL season passed without any official injury. The star QB performed throughout, even putting up a flawless act at the Super Bowl. His knee, however, might require some cleanup. As per coach Bruce Arians, Brady's left knee will require a minor surgery. However, reports are stating that it is not just a minor clean up. As per Boston Globe's Ben Volin, a source claimed that this will only make the legend come out stronger.

Tom Brady knee injury

During the Bucs' boat parade this week, Brady was sporting a brace on his left knee. As per reports, this could land the Buccaneers in trouble. While Brady was out for some non-injury-related matters, he did not miss one game due to an injury. However, if there was indeed an injury that was hidden, it could reflect negatively on the organization.

Tom Brady drunk video trended on Twitter

Happy drunk Tom Brady gives me so much joy. pic.twitter.com/eEGLXSt8lJ — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) February 10, 2021

A drunk Tom Brady was also trending on Twitter after a video of him being helped off the boat was shared online. "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," Brady wrote in his typo-laden tweet in response to the video. The media — waiting to get a question in — got no response as Brady only smiled and walked away.

As a way to help prevent COVID-19 spread, the Bucs' first Super Bowl win in 19 years was celebrated on boats. Social distancing was stressed by Mayor Jane Castor, while masks were made mandatory. The riverwalk, unsurprisingly, had a huge crowd following the team. Some fans even bought their own boats, though they were asked to maintain a 50 feet distance.

