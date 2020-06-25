Eminem Apologises For Leaked Revolt TV Diss, Says "This Is An Unnecessary Distraction”

Eminem has been in the headlines since his new track, Bang was leaked. The song has some offensive words about Diddy’s Revolt Tv. Diddy's Revolt Tv soon replied to Eminem's diss. Read more about Eminem's new song, Bang and the controversy around it.

Eminem on Diddy's Revolt TV

In his song, Eminem says, “Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but *** Revolt,” He also says, “Y’all are like a **** up remote/Now I get it why our button’s broke”. By these lines, he takes a straight hit at Diddy’s Revolt TV. Replying to this, Revolt simply shared a post on Instagram with just “*** you Eminem”.

They also mentioned that Eminem’s song is a total distraction when they are trying to do something important. They also released a statement on an entertainment portal which stated, “With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we’re doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK”.

Eminem soon replied to Revolt’s response and apologized for his deeds. Eminem said that he never meant for that verse to be heard. The Detroit-based rapper said that he said those things 'in the heat of the moment' but later thought better of it and decided to pull it back. He also mentioned that many things that he never intended to release continue to get leaked from the huge WeTransfer hack. Eminem also mentioned that he doesn’t have any issues with Revolt and would actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction.

More about Eminem

On the professional end, Eminem recently released his album, Music To Be Murdered By. Eminem’s latest album by has certainly lived up to the Detroit-based rapper’s record by giving his 10th consecutive chart-topping album. From the album, Godzilla has given an outshining performance than other tracks by making it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is the first time Eminem and Juice WRLD have come together for a track. Eminem has brought on a great set of artists for this album. Popular faces like Young M.A, Royce da 5'9", White Gold, Ed Sheeran, the late Juice Wrld, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson, Paak, Don Toliver, King Crooked, and Joell Ortiz have been featured in Eminem’s latest album.

