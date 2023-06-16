Makhachev Challenges Edwards Eyeing 'double' UFC Championship, Lambasts Jon Jones

Why You Are Reading This: Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight championship after defeating former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022. He then made a successful title defense against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in February this year. He is now making headlines for challenging the UFC welterweight champion while also lambasting UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ no. 1 pound-for-pound fighter status.

Islam Makhachev has a win/loss record of 24-1

The Dagestani fighter is undefeated in his last 12 fights in the UFC

Makhachev is expected to make his next defense at UFC 294

Islam Makhachev aspires to become a two-division UFC champion

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev seems determined to move up a division and claim a second UFC championship. He challenged the UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards during his recent interview with Daniel Cormier on the latter’s YouTube channel. Speaking to the former heavyweight champion, Makhachev claimed he can beat Leon Edwards and become a two-division champion.

“I can beat Leon Edwards. He showed good (takedown) defense. With me it’s gonna be different. I can strike with him, I can grapple with him, wrestling. Anywhere I can beat this guy. Just give me one chance, and that’s it. Maybe after I win a second belt, they’re gonna put me best pound-for-pound,” said the 31-year-old.

He previously entered the UFC 284 PPV against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski eyeing the No. 1 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. Although he defeated the Australian by a close decision, he remained no. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings. On the other hand, former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones made a return to the Octagon during UFC 285 and defeated Ciryl Gane to capture the no. 1 pound-for-pound status and the vacant heavyweight title.

"How Jon Jones can be No. 1?"

This made Makhachev drop down to No. 3 in the rankings. Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on Jon Jones, Islam said, “How Jon Jones can be No. 1? He beat some guy who is not a champion. This guy (Gane) don’t have belt, and they put him No. 1 pound-for-pound. Doesn’t matter how he beat him. The UFC put him best pound-for-pound”.

Makhachev concluded his thoughts on Jones by claiming people acquainted with MMA know who the best fighter in the world is. He further urged everyone to call him the pound-for-pound best fighter instead of addressing him as the lightweight champion. Makhachev is expected to make his next title defense at UFC 294 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi.