EXCLUSIVE | 'Vinesh Phogat Came In Jan, Even Had Tea & Had No Problem': Brij Bhushan Singh

The wrestlers' protest has been hogging all the limelight as Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been the centre of attraction. Wrestlers have been demanding his resignation and two FIRs also have been filed by the Delhi Police in this case. In an exclusive interview with the Republic Media Network, Brij Bhushan has spilled the beans on a number of issues. The protests had started in January this year and again gained pace from 23rd April as wrestlers with the likes of Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar.

WFI chief revaled wrestlers visited his house in January

I have always said that I will cooperate in the investigation process and if I am found guilty, I'll accept the punishment and also how the people of this country decide to judge me as a person. Sakshi had visited my place with her husband, Bajrang, and Vinesh also came to me in January and had tea at my house. They even clicked photos with me. I promised them to extend all my support in their preparations. Everyone came to me. Bajrang Punia with his wife and Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat with their husbands. They wanted to get selected for the camp. I had a meeting with SAI. These players neither participated in the nationals nor did they inform about any injury. It is their doing that the wrestling camps have been shut down, and kids are not being able to train. The U-15, U-17, and U-23 tournaments have been canceled. This is such a crucial time with the Olympics to follow next year and all these allegations have been impacting the preparations of the athletes in a negative way."

The WFI chief has refused all the allegations once more and has said that he will coopearet in the investigation process and if found guilty, he will accept the punishments dished out for him.