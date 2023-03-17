'Excuse For Headkick': Kamaru Usman And Leon Edwards Engage In War Of Words Before UFC 286

Ahead of their main event fight at UFC 286, the UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and the former champion, turned challenger Kamaru Usman indulged in a heated back-and-forth. In the scheduled pre-event press conference both fighters took their places and answered the media. While both the MMA professionals have been respectful towards each other in the build-up but in the press-event the matter became intense.

During one of the responses, Leon Edwards expressed confidence in himself ahead of the fight and said he presents an undefeated record in London. The UFC 286 will take place in the O2 arena in London. Rocky's answer did not go well with the Nigerian Nightmare, who highlighted the fitst of their two encounters. Usman won the first fight that took place in 2015, whereas the second fight saw Edwards claiming the Welterweight Title after dropping a head kick knock out.

Here's the back-and-forth that took place between Edwards and Usman

“I’ve never lost in the U.K., amateur or pro. I truly drive off the energy of the fans, my family, and my friends being here. It’s always pushed me forward to do well and Saturday night will be no different. - Edwards”

“You said first fight, that was the second fight, that wasn’t the first. What’s the excuse for the first fight? What was the excuse for the first fight? - Usman ”

“What’s the excuse for the f*cking head kick you got? - Edwards”

“I dropped my hands. There’s no excuse. Beautiful technique, my hand came down, and you landed it. What was the excuse for the three rounds before that getting your head beat it? Your coach had to beg you. Come on Rocky. Come on Rock. - Usman”

“Getting your head beat it?... Behave yourself. We’ll see. We’ll see. You awake? You good? That boy is concussed. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s concussed. - Edwards”

At UFC 286, the two will meet each other for the third time inside the Octagon. With the tempers flaring, and the odds completely in balance, the MMA world will be eagerly waiting to see who comes on top this time.