UFC 286: Full Fight Card, Live Streaming Details For Leon Edwards Vs Kamaru Usman III

It's been an eventful month for the UFC as after witnessing Jon Jones' incredible comeback at UFC 285 another pay-per-view event has appeared. At UFC 286, the fight fans will witness one of the most-awaited rematches of the recent past. It would be Leon Edwards turning up to defend the Welterweight strap against the man he captured the title from viz. Kamaru Usman.

This would be Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman's third encounter inside the Octagon, the two have a win apiece over each other and the third meeting might settle the dispute. While "The Nigerian Nightmare" won the contest that took place way back in 2015, via judges' decision, "Rocky" on the other hand inflicted a knockout at UFC 278 on Usman. That head-kick that dropped Usman, and the reaction that was spewed afterward, left the fans stunned and delighted. With the third encounter scheduled to take place on March 19, Edwards would be keen to retain his title and showcase to the naysayers that the win that was secured in August 2022 wasn't a fluke and for Usman, it would be a chance to take the revenge and reclaim the UFC Welterweight Championship.

While Edwards vs Usman would headline the event, the co-main event will witness the comeback of one of the foremost Lightweight fighters, Justin Gaethje. "The Highlight" will be up against a promising Rafael Fiziev. Thus, with the marquee fights on the card, the event shall see superior MMA action. However, the event is not only about that as a packed match card is on the board.

London we are BACK 🏆🇬🇧#UFC286 Fight Week is officially here!! pic.twitter.com/VcRiLtCtyz — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2023

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman III full fight card

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman (Main event)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev (Co-main event)

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

Prelims

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho

Early Prelims

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs L’udovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo

UFC 286 Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman: Full Schedule

In India, the main card of UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday March 19. The early prelims of the UFC 286, Edwards vs Usman will begin at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, February 18 in the US. While the prelims begin at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT, the main card will begin at 5 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 5:00 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 7 PM GMT and 9 PM GMT on Saturday, March 18. The PPV will take place at the O2 arena in London.

UFC 286 Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman: Live Streaming Details

India :

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3

United States

Main Card: ESPN+

ESPN+ Prelims: ESPN

ESPN Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

United Kingdom