F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Hopes Of Recovery Are Slim According To Neurosurgeon

F1 legend Michael Schumacher was involved in a horrific skiing accident back in 2013 and the seven-time World Champion's exact condition has been a well-guarded secret ever since. The German racer suffered a serious head injury despite wearing a helmet and has been in a coma ever since despite multiple surgeries over the years. Speaking on the Michael Schumacher recovery last week, former Ferrari boss Jean Todt had said that the 51-year-old was still battling to get better.

Also Read: Michael Schumacher's Iconic 2004 Car Driven By Son Mick In Ferrari's 1000th GP: Watch

Michael Schumacher recovery: Reputed neurosurgeon believes F1 legend is in 'vegetative' state

While the Michael Schumacher condition has been maintained as a secret from the public, renowned neurosurgeon Erich Riederer believes that the F1 legend has entered a 'vegetative' state and has minimal possibility of return. Speaking on a documentary on French television station TMC, Riederer said that he believes that the Ferrari legend is awake but is not responding. He further added that the 51-year-old is breathing and his heart is beating while could take baby steps with some help. Speaking on Michael Schumacher's recovery, Riederer believes that his current condition is the maximum for him.

Also Read: 'Michael Schumacher Is Fighting, Hope World Will Be Able To See Him Again': Jean Todt

The neurosurgeon further added that it is improbable that the F1 legend will return to what he was before the skiing accident. It is unknown whether Erich Riederer has visited the seven-time World Champion himself or what information he has regarding the Michael Schumacher condition. His comments come in a week after Todt's Michael Schumacher health update. In an interview with PA news agency last week, Jean Todt revealed that he had visited the F1 legend at his home, and believes that the 51-year-old was still fighting to make a complete recovery.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel Net Worth, House And Value Of Latest F1 Contract With Aston Martin

The former Ferrari boss added that the skiing accident had caused the seven-time World Champion a lot of problems but believes the F1 legend can make a recovery under the care of his wife and children. Schumacher was in a medically induced coma for six months after the head injury suffered in the Swiss Alps, and returned home 254 days later, where he has primarily remained ever since. Reports suggested that the F1 legend was due to undergo a stem cell surgery in a bid to revive his nervous system, which was halted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Schumacher won F1 titles, with five of them coming when Todt worked as team principal for Ferrari.

Also Read: Schumacher's Ferrari Beats Ponting's Australia In 'Sports Most Dominant Of 21st Century'

(Image Courtesy: ANI)