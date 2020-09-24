F1 To Allow 30,00 Fans At Russian GP In Biggest Sporting Event Since Pandemic

Formula One (F1) is all set to stage the biggest sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic, as they plan to host 30,000 fans during the Russian GP. The news comes in days after the UK government abandoned their plans to bring back fans to stadiums amidst the ongoing pandemic. The F1 season marked the return of fans at the Tuscan Grand Prix earlier this month but will increase the number by 10 times this weekend.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Faces FIA Investigation For Donning Breonna Taylor Shirt During Tuscan GP

COVID-19 Russia: F1 to allow 30,000 fans at the Russian GP this weekend

After the relative success of the Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello earlier this month, F1 has taken a bold step of allowing as many as 30,000 fans at the Sochi Olympic Park this weekend for the Russian GP. Promoters have sold swathes of tickets for the weekend race, piling pressure on F1 to pull it off. The organisation has done commendably well to schedule nine rounds of races around six countries with minimal infections. However, according to an Associated Press source, the Russian GP will be a 'squeaky-bum time' for F1.

Beware of the Netflix curse 👻👀



Toto hopes last year's Hockenheim race won't haunt the team in Russia 🎥#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 https://t.co/XVel2lM4fm — Formula 1 (@F1) September 23, 2020

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel Net Worth, House And Value Of Latest F1 Contract With Aston Martin

Amidst the COVID-19 Russia situation, spectators attending the Russian GP will be encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. While spectators will be allowed inside the Sochi Autodrome throughout the weekend, F1 expects the main crowd to gather during the main event of the Russian GP.

The terrifying pile-up crash in Mugello left its marks 😣@Carlossainz55 wants to make sure it’s not repeated in Sochi 💪#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1https://t.co/lmsvupp70q — Formula 1 (@F1) September 23, 2020

Each viewer will be designated a specific seat away from other fans and anyone who with Covid-19 symptoms will be denied entry. Russia is one of only four countries in the world to have exceeded one million Covid-19 cases, and more than 6,000 new infections were reported on Wednesday. The Russian GP will set the ball rolling for F1's plans to bring spectators back into action with the likes of the Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola all selling tickets.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's Black Lives Matter Gestures Branded "too Much" By Vitaly Petrov

Lewis Hamilton eyes Michael Schumacher's record

A win for Lewis Hamilton during the Russian GP will see him equal Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher's F1 record of most race wins. The Mercedes star has 90 wins one less than Schumacher, who has held the record since he went past Alain Prost in 2001. Schumacher retired eight years ago, and Hamilton has chased many of his records, in what has been a dominant 2020 season. The 35-year-old has a commanding 55-point lead over teammate Valtteri Bottas and won the Tuscan GP last month.

Also Read: F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Hopes Of Recovery Are Slim According To Neurosurgeon

(Image Courtesy: formula1.com)