Jake Paul Shares Snap Of DM He Sent To Conor McGregor After Offering Him $50m For A Fight

Jake Paul recently took to social media and shared a screenshot of the private message he sent to Conor McGregor on Instagram, just hours after calling him out in a profanity-laced video. The YouTuber pulled no punches as he challenged McGregor to a boxing bout, even taking a shot at his fiancée and UFC president Dana White in the minute-long rant. The video angered many, including Conor McGregor’s arch-rival Nate Diaz, who warned “spoiled f**k” Paul to shut up.

Dana White also took a shot at the YouTuber, by statistically saying that he’s “thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock Jake’s a** out”. The Lioness later added to White’s comments, claiming that she’s ready to fight the Problem Child.

Jake Paul shares snap of the DM he sent to McGregor

Although McGregor is yet to respond to the comments publically, he did leave Paul on “seen” after the Problem Child messaged him privately on Instagram. Paul later uploaded the screenshot of his message to McGregor, accompanied with the caption: "That $50 million with proof of funds got you curious huh?" The pic also showed the message he sent to Conor McGregor, that reads, "Take the fight p***y".

Jake Paul continued his social media stunt by attacking McGregor's teammate and coach Dillon Danis in a drive-by on Wednesday. He threw water balloons at the Bellator fighter from the back of his truck as Danis was busy shooting with a group of people. As Dillon Danis went close to catch him, Jake Paul and his friends drove away, with Paul yelling obscenities at the 27-year-old.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

Jake Paul is calling out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis since last month after he defeated NBA veteran Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event. Apart from McGregor and Danis, the YouTuber has also called out former UFC star Ben Askren and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in the past. Despite this, Dana White recently claimed that Paul has 'zero chance' of fighting McGregor in the near future.

"[McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f**king YouTube videos," White told TMZ Sports.

Image Source: AP, Jake Paul Instagram