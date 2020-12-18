Jake Paul SUED By Man Claiming He Was Beaten By Paul's Crew At Robinson Fight Afterparty

Jake Paul, who is currently the talk of the town following his sensational KO victory against Nate Robinson, has found himself in yet another legal trouble. The YouTuber is being sued by Gabriel Dos Santos, who claims that Paul's crew viciously beat him at the Robinson fight afterparty. According to TMZ (via Yahoo), Paul's teammates thrashed Gabriel Dos Santos when they were making people leave the party.

Gabriel Dos Santos claims that he was punched and kicked repeatedly, causing him to suffer various cuts on his face and a dislocated shoulder. The victim also suffered a fractured cheek and what appears to be a broken nose. Gabriel Dos Santos’s friend shared a video immediately after the attack, which confirms that Dos Santos indeed suffered some severe injuries.

Also Read l LeBron James left in awe of Snoop Dogg's Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight commentary

Jake Paul sued: Paul yet to comment on the charges

Though the lawsuit doesn't claim Paul was involved in the fight, it alleges that the 23-year-old is liable for the incident because he hired the security team. Jake Paul is yet to comment on the charges, who is currently busy calling out UFC megastar Conor McGregor and Bellator’s Dillon Danis for a boxing bout.

Click here to watch the video. Warning: it contains blood and is NSFW.

Also Read l Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and other stars roast former NBA star

Jake Paul has been calling out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis since the Nate Robinson bout, which took place last month on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event. Apart from McGregor and Danis, the YouTuber has also called out former UFC star Ben Askren and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in the past. Despite this, Dana White recently claimed that Paul has 'zero chance' of fighting McGregor in the near future.

"[McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f**king YouTube videos," White told TMZ Sports.

Also Read l Jake Paul fight: Paul calls out Conor McGregor after Nate Robinson knockout win

The Notorious One is currently training for his much-awaited return bout at UFC 257, where he’ll face long-time rival Dustin Poirier in a rematch. Their first bout took place in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in 2014, where McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round. After Poirier, The Mystic Man is expected to make his boxing return where he’ll face legend Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition bout.

Also Read l Jake Paul fight: Jake Paul made “eight-figures” from the Nate Robinson knockout fight

Image Source: Jake Paul/ Instagram