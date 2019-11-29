Matt Ryan Takes Shy Tuttle's Brutal Stiff Arm To The Face After Interception: Watch

Shy Tuttle went from an undrafted free agent to part of the active roster for the New Orleans Saints this season. In the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, the former Tennessee defensive lineman made what will arguably be the best play of his career in the NFL so far. A stiff arm from the New Orleans Saints' defensive tackle caught out the Falcons' Matt Ryan in a clip that has gone viral since the incident.

Watch: Shy Tuttle's brutal stiff-arm on Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan

Shy Tuttle stiff arm on Matt Ryan after INT ☠️☠️☠️☠️pic.twitter.com/XC3VDoz4li — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 29, 2019

Late in the third quarter of the game, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made a pass that found its way to the Saints' Shy Tuttle. With the end zone on his mind, the 6-foot-3 former Tennesse defensive linesman tried to make it to the end zone when Matt Ryan tried to intercept the Saints' man. Shy Tuttle, in turn, pulled out one of the more dirty tricks in his book and laid out a stiff-arm when Matt Ryan went in for a tackle. Shy Tuttle's arm caught the Falcons quarterback in the face and found Matt Ryan violently hit the ground.

BIG MAN INTERCEPTION!



The undrafted rookie Shy Tuttle with the pick! #Saints @KingTut_90



📺: #NOvsATL on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/iIfZOz55HO pic.twitter.com/BiGF1Nvw4h — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2019

While Shy Tuttle couldn't quite turn his brutal effort into a touchdown, it's fair to say that the Saints' defensive tackle will remember that play for a long, long time. However, Shy Tuttle's play was then spoiled by a block-in-the-back call on teammate Cameron Jordan shortly thereafter.

