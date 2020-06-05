FBG Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Rakuten Monkeys will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League this week. The match will be played on Friday, June 5. Here is the FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction, FBG vs RM Dream11 team news, FBG vs RM Dream11 top picks, FBG vs RM Dream11 preview, FBG vs RM Dream11 schedule and other details of the game.

FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction: FBG vs RM Dream11 schedule

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 4 pm IST

FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction: FBG vs RM Dream11 preview

Rakuten Monkeys occupy the top spot on the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) points table, with 18 victories and 11 defeats this season. Fubon Guardians, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table. They have registered 14 victories while suffering defeats on 15 occasions. Rakuten Monkeys were defeated by Chinatrust Brothers 8:4 in the previous game. While Guardians defeated Uni Lions 5:4.

FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction: FBG vs RM Dream11 team news (full squads)

Fubon Guardians: Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

Rakuten Monkeys: Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao

FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction: FBG vs RM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Chen Chen-Wei, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Te-Lung, Chen Pin-Chieh

Infielders: Lin Li, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Fan Kuo-Chen

Pitcher: Ryan Carpenter

Catcher: Liao Chien-Fu

FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction: FBG vs RM Dream11 top picks

Captain: Lin Li

Vice-captain: Chang Cheng-Wei

FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction

Rakuten Monkeys are the favourites in this game.

Note: The FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Rakuten Monkeys Twitter

