FBG Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Rakuten Monkeys will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League this week. The match will be played on Friday, June 5. Here is the FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction, FBG vs RM Dream11 team news, FBG vs RM Dream11 top picks, FBG vs RM Dream11 preview, FBG vs RM Dream11 schedule and other details of the game.
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 4 pm IST
桃園球場に詰めかけた、楽天モンキーズファンみなさんから声援を受けてプレイボール！ pic.twitter.com/yEK5NiMGAq— Rakuten Monkeys (@RakutenMonkeys) May 24, 2020
Rakuten Monkeys occupy the top spot on the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) points table, with 18 victories and 11 defeats this season. Fubon Guardians, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table. They have registered 14 victories while suffering defeats on 15 occasions. Rakuten Monkeys were defeated by Chinatrust Brothers 8:4 in the previous game. While Guardians defeated Uni Lions 5:4.
Fubon Guardians: Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng
Rakuten Monkeys: Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao
Outfielders: Chen Chen-Wei, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Te-Lung, Chen Pin-Chieh
Infielders: Lin Li, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Fan Kuo-Chen
Pitcher: Ryan Carpenter
Catcher: Liao Chien-Fu
Captain: Lin Li
Vice-captain: Chang Cheng-Wei
Rakuten Monkeys are the favourites in this game.
Image courtesy: Rakuten Monkeys Twitter
