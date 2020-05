Unity 7-Eleven Lions Vs Chinatrust Brothers Live Streaming Details, Team News, CPBL Live

Unity 7-Eleven Lions will take on China Trust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 5, 2020. Unity 7-Eleven Lions are currently second in the league standings. The Lions have managed to win 7 games and have faced defeat in the other 9. Chinatrust Brothers are third in the Chinese Taipei CPBL Regular Season A points table of 2020. They have won a total of 6 games so far in the season with 9 losses to their name.

CPBL Live: Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming

There will be no Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers game:

Competition: Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 Game: Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers Date and Time: May 5, 2020, at 4:05 pm IST Venue: Taiwan

CPBL live: Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers team news, players to look out for

Lin An-Ko Su Chih-Chieh Kuo Fu-Lin Su Wei-Ta Yueh Tung-Hua

CPBL Live: Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers team news

Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers team news: Unity 7-Eleven Lions

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

A breathtaking line drive caught by #9 WANG, Wei-Chen to complete the final out of the long and struggled 12 innings with @RakutenMonkeys .



What a thrilling battle tonight with sticking to the end to get the W.



Final: @CTBC_Brothers 10, #RakutenMonkeys 8https://t.co/cVsG1n4cSQ — CTBC Brothers (@CTBC_Brothers) May 1, 2020

Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers team news: China Trust Brothers

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming: Predicted XI

Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming: Unity 7-Eleven Lions Predicted XI

Tang Chao-Ting, Lin An-Ko, Su Chih-Chieh, Pan Chieh-Kai, Lin Yi-Chuan, Teng Chih-Wei, Kuo Fu-Lin, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Chen Yung-Chi, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Chung-Yu

Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming: China Trust Brothers Predicted XI

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Yueh Tung-Hua, Hsu Chi-Hung, Su Wei-Ta, Ariel Miranda, Kao Yu-Chieh

