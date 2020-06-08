Sebastian Vettel made waves when he announced that he would not be renewing his contract with F1 giants Ferrari earlier last month. The German has been with Ferrari since 2015 after moving from previous employers Red Bull, with whom he won four consecutive F1 titles. Vettel's exit prompted rumours that the 32-year old F1 veteran is pondering retirement from the sport. However, one man who does not want to see Sebastian Vettel hang up his boots is Ferrari chief, Mattia Binotto.

Mercedes issue statement regarding potential Sebastian Vettel appointment

"We owe it to a four-time world champion not to come out and say straight away ‘no’. You need to think about it" - Toto Wolff #F1 https://t.co/TF4DgZ7uW8 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2020

Ferrari boss says he would be 'really happy' if Sebastian Vettel joins Mercedes

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto hopes to see Sebastian Vettel race after his contract is up, even if it is for a competing team. In an interview with Marca, the Ferrari boss was quoted as saying, “It would be a loss [if he retired], because we love and appreciate him, and it would be important for him to find a good seat next year. I hear rumours that you can find him in Mercedes and I would be very happy for him, I really would be.” Vettel endured a mixed bag of results during his five-year association with Ferrari. Vettel, who will turn 33 next month, finished at fifth position in the 2019 F1 standings with 240 points.

Sebastian Vettel career

Sebastian Vettel career began when he joined Formula One as a test driver with BMW Sauber F1 in 2006 and made his racing debut the following year. However, he rose to fame with Red Bull as he became the youngest F1 driver to finish second in the World Drivers' Championship standings in 2009. Howe the best was yet to come for Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull. The following season, Sebastian Vettel went on to become the youngest-ever F1 driver to win the World Drivers' Championship. He followed that feat by going on to win three more successive Championships with Red Bull and notching a host of individual records before joining Ferrari in 2015.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff optimistic ahead of 2020 F1 season

Toto's not rushing into any decisions on 2021 👇 pic.twitter.com/uhv7HsxtHg — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 8, 2020

