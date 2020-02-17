Conor McGregor Calls Out Diego Sanchez Through Twitter After UFC Fight Night 167

Conor McGregor has called out Diego Sanchez after his controversial victory against Michel Pereira in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 167. The ‘call out’ may sound absurd to a lot of fans since Conor McGregor was hunting for a re-match against Khabib Nurmagomedov for a long time. However, the Irish has grabbed everyone’s attention and he has targeted Diego Sanchez.

UFC: Conor McGregor calls out Diego Sanchez

Just after the end of UFC Fight Night 167, Conor McGregor tweeted a post with the caption, “Conor McGregor vs Diego Sanchez”. However, he went on to delete the tweet after a while. Meanwhile, ESPN MMA posted a picture that hinted at a potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Diego Sanchez in Dublin. No wonder, the former double champion of UFC retweeted it from his official Twitter handle.

Diego Sanchez was about to lose his last fight against Michel Pereira at UFC Fight Night 167. Pereira clearly dictated the fight most of the time. However, the night took a turn when Michel Pereira landed a knee over Sanchez’s head with 1:41 minutes remaining for the end of round number three. The vicious knee was ruled out to be an ‘illegal’ move and Diego Sanchez was awarded the victory via disqualification.

UFC: What does Conor McGregor’s tweet mean?

Since the tweet is no longer visible on Conor McGregor’s official handle, the possibility of the fight is assumed to be very low. On the other hand, Conor McGregor is a PPV fighter. Thus, stepping against Diego Sanchez at this point of time does not make sense for Conor McGregor.

Recently, at UFC 246, McGregor snatched a sensational 40-second KO victory against Donald Cerrone.

