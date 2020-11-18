Floyd Mayweather To Make His Much-awaited Boxing Return On February 28 In Tokyo

Last week, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he would be ‘doing something big’ at the Tokyo Dome when he appeared at a press conference held in Japan via a video call. It was then confirmed by talkSPORT that Money Mayweather will be coming out of retirement to compete on the same show as a new MMA event named ‘MEGA 2021’ on February 28, 2021. However, this doesn’t mean that Floyd will be participating in an MMA fight.

According to various reports, despite MEGA 2021 being an MMA event, Floyd Mayweather will perform in an exhibition boxing match. It would be just like his last appearance in Japan where he headlined the RIZIN MMA event with a boxing match. The pound-for-pound juggernaut knocked out kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round, making approximately $3 million per minute in the process.

Mayweather boxing return: Floyd Mayweather’s opponent yet to be confirmed

During the presser, Floyd Mayweather made it clear that he “loves Japan” and would like to entertain fans in Tokyo once again. He revealed that his opponent for the Tokyo Dome bout is yet to be confirmed, but he has started training for the same. The Tokyo Dome is arguably one of the most famous venues for Asian fans when it comes to combat sports like boxing and MMA. It has previously been the venue of Mike Tyson vs Buster Douglas win 1990, where the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ came out on top.

“I know the Olympics is in Japan in 2021, but me, myself, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and my team will be doing something big in Tokyo Dome… Japan, I’m on my way,” he added.

Mayweather boxing return: Floyd Mayweather's previous bout

Before facing Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, Floyd Mayweather faced former UFC double champion, Conor McGregor, in 2017. The Notorious One put on a great performance in the initial rounds but ended up losing in the tenth via TKO. Despite losing, McGregor received the biggest paycheck of his career. According to reports, Floyd Mayweather's guaranteed disclosed paycheck was $100 million and McGregor's guaranteed disclosed paycheck was $30 million.

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather Instagram