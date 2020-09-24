KSI Says Floyd Mayweather Is Not Going To Fight “THE LOSER” Logan Paul

After getting defeated by KSI last year, YouTuber Logan Paul challenged boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, for a money fight. Floyd Mayweather stayed mum on the topic for months, but recently, YouTuber Daniel Keem and Mike Feinberg of the Fighting News alleged that Floyd Mayweather is thinking of coming out of retirement and could fight Logan Paul in an exhibition match in 2021. But Logan Paul’s former opponent KSI called the ongoing rumours “bulls***”.

KSI recently uploaded a video on his YouTube page where he chimed in on the topic saying that he doesn’t see Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul happening. KSI said Floyd Mayweather would never accept Logan Paul’s challenge as Logan is yet to win a big boxing match. He claimed that if Floyd Mayweather is going to fight anybody, it should be him as he would want to fight the winner and not the loser. KSI and Logan Paul have faced each other twice, with their first outing ending in a majority draw and KSI winning the second match.

“This ain’t happening. Why the f*** would Mayweather say yes to this? I was A-side, surely Mayweather would just wanna fight the winner. Why would Mayweather want to fight second best when he could just easily fight the best?” KSI added.

Even if the match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul happens, there’s a very tiny chance that the YouTuber will come out on top. Paul has the size and reach advantage, but they likely mean nothing against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Money Mayweather. Mayweather is also no stranger to exhibition matches, as he recently fought former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in August 2017. Mayweather won that bout via TKO in the 10th Round.

Is Conor Benn picking Logan Paul over Floyd Mayweather?

A couple of days ago, British boxer Conor Benn told iFL TV that Logan Paul could stun the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather as boxing is an unpredictable sport. Benn claimed that Logan Paul need only one good shot to win the match and break Floyd’s 50-0 record. “50 fights… All he needs is one shot of Logan. All Logan has to do is land one on him. Just one,” Benn added.

