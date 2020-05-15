Floyd Mayweather Could Make Stunning Boxing Return For Eye-watering $600m Payday: Report

Ever since Floyd Mayweather won the big-money cross-sports fight against UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 2017, 'The Money' has been frequently teasing a sensational 'Mayweather boxing return'. Whether it would inside a boxing ring or the octagon to face McGregor again, if Floyd Mayweather does make a return, it would be for quite a significant sum, according to Mayweather himself.

Mayweather boxing return? 'The Money' teases a return

The 43-year-old recently joined Fight Hype for an interview where he claimed a 'Mayweather boxing return' will only be possible if something worth it came along the way. "If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make 600 million, why not? If I am going to do something it’s got to be worth it," Floyd Mayweather said during the interview.

However, right after teasing a return, 'The Money' backtracked on his comments by stating: "But there’s no number that’s worth me getting back in that ring and fighting these young fighters to get any type of wear and tear on my body." The boxer reiterated that he remains retired from the sport and is not interested in fighting anybody at the moment. According to Mayweather, he currently enjoys his training regimen, has fun and is looking forward to working on his business.

Floyd Mayweather also responded to the recent rumours that he has burned through his fortunes which could force him to don the gloves again. "Am I comfortable? Absolutely. Do I make seven figures every month? Absolutely. From smart investments? Absolutely," Mayweather added.

Multiple publications have speculated a Mayweather boxing return is possible especially after a Mike Tyson boxing return was recently announced. From a fight in the octagon against Conor McGregor to facing the likes of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, several theories have been put forth by the media. Floyd Mayweather's former foe Manny Pacquiao is also been touted as a potential opponent.

Mayweather and Pacquiao faced each other in 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Billed as the 'Fight of the Century', Mayweather beat Pacquiao via an unanimous decision.

Floyd Mayweather boxing stats, Mayweather career earnings

Floyd Mayweather is currently 50-0 (win-loss) in his professional boxing career. As mentioned above, his last professional bout was against Conor McGregor in 2017. Mayweather won that fight in the 10th round via a technical knock out (TKO). Floyd Mayweather reportedly raked in over $200 million from his bout against McGregor. The Mayweather career earnings through boxing, stands at over $800 million. 'The Money' is the first boxer ever to enter the elite club of sportspersons who are billionaires.

