Floyd Mayweather's Workout Routine Includes Running Back From Nightclubs At 3 AM In Jeans

Undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is regarded as one of the greatest men to have stepped in the ring. Apart from his undisputed record, Floyd Mayweather is also recognised for his immaculate fighting style and unparalleled defensive skills. Floyd Mayweather is seemingly not a knockout artist as he has won a lot of fights via judges' decision. However, boxing pundits have always shown praised him over his fitness and endurance. When speaking about his workout routine, Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he does not follow a particular regimen and his fitness schedule involves running back from nightclubs in jeans at 3:00 in the morning.

Floyd Mayweather workout and Floyd Mayweather fitness regimen

In a 2005 NBC documentary, Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, the late Roger Mayweather said that Floyd does not have a particular regimen and he can train at any time and any place. Recalling one such instance, Roger Mayweather said that they were at a party once, and the party ended by 3:00 am. After partying all night, Floyd Mayweather left the nightclub and started jogging instantly in his jeans. When asked about it, Floyd Mayweather said that he can train any time and he does not care whether he is in a pair of jeans or shorts, he is just ready to train.

According to Floyd Mayweather, he derives his psychological strength from his regimen by training at midnight while his opponents are sleeping. "Fighters, they've got a regimen, they've got a schedule, that's not me. I stay up late, I run with Timberland's on, with jeans on, T-shirt, whatever I've got on, I'll run," said Floyd Mayweather in the documentary. The 42-year-old former World Champion sealed his 50th victory in 2017 after he vanquished UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a blockbuster cross-promotion fight via a 10th round knockout.

Floyd Mayweather workout, Floyd Mayweather fitness regime, Mayweather's next fight

The undefeated American boxing icon earlier revealed that he will be coming out of retirement in 2020 to face Conor McGregor inside the UFC cage. Floyd Mayweather also said that he is eyeing one more fight other than Conor McGregor after his return. However, two consecutive deaths in his family have, unfortunately, halted those plans for a while. UFC president Dana White believes that Floyd Mayweather will be fighting inside the UFC octagon in the near future.

Image courtesy: Twitter