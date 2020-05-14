Who Will Mike Tyson Fight Next? Iron Mike To Reignite Rivalry With Evander Holyfield?

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' is all set to step in the boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. The Mike Tyson comeback has already been confirmed by Iron Mike as he surprised boxing fans with the announcement last week. While the details of the charity boxing match are yet to be confirmed, the Mike Tyson comeback has seen boxing fans eagerly anticipate his next opponent. The question, therefore, still remains... who will Mike Tyson fight next?

One of the fiercest boxers in his prime, Iron Mike has been training extensively in order to regain his fitness ahead of his boxing return. Fans have already seen the Mike Tyson body transformation on his Instagram page and with every passing day, Tyson appears more and more comfortable with the gloves on his hands. Furthermore, his new trainer, MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro, seems to be doing wonders in regards to training the 53-year-old and getting him back in shape. During a recent interview, Cordeiro boldly claimed Tyson needs a mere six months of non-stop training to prepare for a boxing comeback. At the moments, therefore, 'Is Mike Tyson coming back?' seems to be more a matter of 'when' and not 'if'.

Who will Mike Tyson fight next? Mike Tyson comeback opponents

Ever since the news of the Mike Tyson boxing return was announced, fans and the media have been busy speculating who will Mike Tyson fight next. From former opponents like Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, Evander Holyfield to current superstars like Conor McGregor have all been thrown into the mix as potential opponents for a Mike Tyson boxing return. Even Tyson Fury's father, John Fury, has been touted as a potential opponent for Iron Mike as John Fury claimed he would be willing to 'die in a fight' with Mike Tyson. While this speculation has lead to various dream scenarios for Mike Tyson, it appears Iron Mike will be facing one of his past foes on his return.

Who will Mike Tyson fight next? Mike Tyson comeback, Evander Holyfield returns to training

After Mike Tyson shared snippets of his training regimen, it was Evander Holyfield's turn to tease a potential return with a video of him training. Moreover, Holyfield admitted during a recent interview with The Sun that he would be willing to fight Mike Tyson again. "I would do that! Yes, I want to fight Mike Tyson,” the former world champion said during the interview. "My whole thing is I’m open, and I know that I want to do well for myself at age 57. I can definitely handle him. But Mike would have to want to do it as well. We have to come up with something that is not a knockout grudge match."

Mike Tyson famously faced Evander Holyfield for the WBA Heavyweight title in 1996 which Tyson lost despite entering the bout as the heavy favourite. His rematch in 1997 produced one of the most infamous incidents in boxing history - Tyson biting off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s right ear. Tyson lost the rematch via disqualification and was fined $3 million by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. In the following years, Tyson and Holyfield mended their relationship. Could a third bout between the duo re-ignite the rivalry?

