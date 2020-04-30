Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo And Other Billion Dollar Athletes

Earlier this month, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines after it was projected that the Portuguese superstar is on track to becoming the first football player to join the elite Billion Dollar Club. According to estimates, Cristiano Ronaldo was far ahead of Lionel Messi and will soon join the likes of Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather among athletes with career earnings over $1 billion. Here's the famed list Cristiano Ronaldo will soon find himself in before 2020 draws to a close.

Floyd Mayweather career earnings

According to Sports Daily, Floyd Mayweather career earnings through boxing stands at over $800 million. He became the first boxer to enter the Billion Dollar club and is till date the most marketable boxer. For his fight against Conor McGregor, he reportedly earned over $200 million. Mayweather is still 50-0 (win-loss) in his career and looks set to retire without a loss to his name.

Michael Schumacher career earnings

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has reportedly earned over $1 billion in his career through his numerous winnings, salary and endorsements. The seven-time F1 World Champion retired in 2012 but as of last year, Schumacher's net worth stood at a staggering $800 million, per Forbes.

Tiger Woods career earnings

Tiger Woods entered the Billion Dollar club after 13 years on the professional tour, which was 10 years ago, According to PGA Tour's official website, Tiger Woods has earned $120,660,780 in his career. Add to this his various endorsement deals with the likes of Nike, Full Swing, Kowa, Bridgestone Golf and others, he has made well over $1.5 billion in his career. Tiger Woods is also set to play a charity match for COVID-19 relief with fellow golf legend Phil Mickelson, and NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Michael Jordan career earnings

The first athlete to breach the $1 billion-mark, Michael Jordan's net worth stands at a whopping $2.1 billion, according to Fox News. Jordan made his name in the NBA when players were not offered the mega-money deals they receive today. However, widely regarded as one of the best NBA players in history, Michael Jordan's name surpassed the NBA and there was a time when Jordan was more popular and recognised than the league itself.

His partnership with Nike for the launch of Air Jordans and other lines of basketball sneakers redefined the sneaker industry in the league and Michael Jordan has reaped the rewards of his several ventures till date. Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance premiered on April 19 and brought back some of the unheard stories from his legendary NBA career.

