Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor On The Cards? What Could A Potential Rematch Look Like?

Conor McGregor’s boxing debut in 2017 did not quite end on a happy note as the Irish superstar got knocked out by the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in the 10th round of their fight. Though Conor McGregor bagged a whopping $100 million from the contest, the UFC Champion came under a lot of criticism for his performance inside the boxing ring. Since then, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have often hinted at a potential Mayweather vs McGregor rematch, and Mayweather further took the combat sports community by storm after he announced his return in 2020 via Instagram. Though Floyd Mayweather’s opponent is yet to be finalised, there are high chances that the 43-year-old runs it back with Conor McGregor inside the UFC octagon. Here’s what a potential Mayweather vs McGregor rematch could look like.

Mayweather vs McGregor rematch: What could Conor McGregor change in the rematch against Floyd Mayweather?

In the original contest, Conor McGregor started off strong as he dominated most of the initial rounds against Floyd Mayweather. However, as they went the distance, Floyd Mayweather began controlling the flow of the fight. By the end of round 10, Conor McGregor was almost out of energy and Floyd Mayweather capitalised as he went on to defeat the Irish superstar via technical knockout.

Since the rematch is expected to happen inside the UFC octagon under specific rules set, Conor McGregor could avenge his loss by rectifying some of his flaws from the past. 'The Notorious' recently said that he ‘shivers with embarrassment' whenever he looks back at his fight against Floyd Mayweather. According to McGregor, he made a lot of mistakes in his previous fight which he would surely not repeat if the rematch takes place. Conor McGregor also claimed that he would definitely dethrone Floyd Mayweather in a Mayweather vs McGregor rematch be it inside the UFC cage or in the boxing ring.

A few days ago, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram and claimed that Conor McGregor is still scared of him as the undefeated boxer went on to flaunt his boxing skills. Floyd Mayweather is training hard amid the coronavirus lockdown and combat sports fans could see him return to action in the near future. Here's a glimpse of Floyd Mayweather taking a dig at Conor McGregor.

Image courtesy: Twitter