Floyd Mayweather Cycles Around Miami Beach Blasting Tunes From Custom Boombox Backpack

Undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather rarely fails to impress his global fanbase, and is known for his eccentric, lavish lifestyle. The 43-year-old former world champion once again grabbed headlines this week after he was seen cycling at Miami Beach in Florida. Mayweather streamed himself cycling live on Instagram. Within minutes thousands of his fans tuned in to the Instagram Live session as Mayweather cycled along Miami Beach.

Floyd Mayweather cycles along Miami Beach, blasts tunes on a boombox

Floyd Mayweather went live on Instagram while cycling at Miami Beach this week. The undefeated boxer was spotted donning a wide grin and appeared to be enjoying his excursion. Floyd Mayweather was sporting a chequered tracksuit and a white cap. The 43-year-old seemingly had a great time as he went on to exercise outdoor after weeks in lockdown.

Floyd Mayweather also played loud music from a boombox which he was carrying while cycling at Miami Beach. A lot of his fans jumped into the comments section and expressed their admiration towards Floyd Mayweather on Instagram.

Floyd Mayweather next fight

Earlier this year Floyd Mayweather teased his in-ring return and revealed that he is planning to run it back with UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the octagon upon his comeback. However, following the widespread havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and two consecutive deaths in his family, Floyd Mayweather tore up the plans of his return. He has since refrained from providing an update on whether he will be fighting this year, but WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney revealed that Floyd Mayweather is training hard and will return anytime he wants. However, Haney stated that he does not know whether Floyd Mayweather will actually return.

The undefeated boxer was also expected to lock horns with undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. As per reports, Mayweather demanded a reported amount of $600 million for his return. This is likely to hinder any possible return for Mayweather in the UFC octagon. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was recently rebuffed by UFC President Dana White after he demanded $30 million to go up against heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. Like the rest of the sports fraternity, UFC is also reeling under the loss in revenue suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. As such, Mayweather's in-ring return will have to wait.

Image courtesy: Floyd Mayweather Instagram