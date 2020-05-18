Floyd Mayweather ‘passionate About Becoming A Great Trainer’ Despite Rumours Of A Comeback

After hinting at a potential comeback inside the UFC octagon, undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather has claimed he wants to become a trainer in the near future. Since Floyd Mayweather’s in-ring return has been put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been speculation that the 43-year-old might not lace up the gloves again after two deaths in his family. However, Floyd Mayweather still wants to stick around the sport by becoming a boxing trainer.

Floyd Mayweather next fight: Floyd Mayweather expresses interest in becoming a trainer

As per reports, after his uncle Roger Mayweather’s unfortunate demise, the former WBC world champion has decided to carry forward his legacy by stepping up as a boxing trainer. Roger Mayweather was in Floyd Mayweather's corner as he went undefeated throughout his career and played a key role in Floyd Mayweather’s boxing journey. Roger Mayweather is also regarded as a true pioneer in the sport of boxing and Floyd Mayweather is keen on carrying forward his legacy by stepping in his uncle’s boots.

While interacting with Boxing Scene, the CEO of Mayweather promotions Leonard Ellerbe said, “Boxing is his (Floyd Mayweather’s) first love. It’s the first thing he knew how to do. When you have setbacks or are going through things, that’s what you turn to. It’s your safe haven. He likes being around the gym. He’s really passionate about becoming a great trainer. When he makes up his mind to do something, he does it. He’s in the gym, putting in the work and perfecting his craft as a trainer.”

Floyd Mayweather recently posted a couple of videos on Instagram in which he is seen training young boxers. Though there has been no official update regarding Floyd Mayweather’s in-ring return, there are chances that the undefeated boxer could make a return by the end of 2020. According to reports, Floyd Mayweather has demanded an amount of $500 million to face either Conor McGregor or UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov upon his return.

Floyd Mayweather boxing record: Wins - 50, losses - 0

Image courtesy: Floyd Mayweather Instagram