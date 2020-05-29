Floyd Mayweather Primed For Boxing Return, Goes 40 Mins On Pads Straight: Devin Haney

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather is reportedly spending hours at his gym in Las Vegas alongside WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, while speculation increases regarding the 43-year-old’s planned in-ring return in the near future. Lightweight superstar Devin Haney has been one of the top-rated representatives of The Money Team in world boxing and he is now training with Floyd Mayweather which, many have assumed, will act as Mayweather’s preparation for his bout, should he choose to return. However, neither Floyd Mayweather nor Devin Haney has adressed this speculation.

Floyd Mayweather boxing return: Devin Haney opens up on Floyd Mayweather training

Earlier this year, Floyd Mayweather teased a potential return against Conor McGregor inside the UFC octagon. The undefeated boxer met UFC president Dana White at an NBA game and the duo reportedly ended up planning another cross-promotion deal. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic and two unfortunate deaths in his family, Floyd Mayweather reportedly called off his return. There are still some chances of Floyd Mayweather making a comeback as he has been spotted in intense training sessions at his gym alongside WBC champion Devin Haney.

While speaking with IFL TV, Devin Haney said, "As of now we haven’t spoken about that. I mean is he (Floyd Mayweather) in shape to come back? Of course! You know we trained for so long, we go 30, 40 minutes on the pads straight. Is Floyd ready to come back, could he come back? Of course. I think just because of his IQ and how much IQ he has I think he could come back. Will he? I don’t know."

Floyd Mayweather boxing return: Potential opponents

Floyd Mayweather expressed his interest in going at it once again with Conor McGregor a number of times since their original contest in 2017. After sealing his 50th victory against Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather announced his retirement from boxing. However, Conor McGregor’s spectacular knockout victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 made the American boxer announce his comeback plans. Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram and went on to tease two cross-promotion matchups against Conor McGregor and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. As per reports, Floyd Mayweather has demanded $600 million to compete against the UFC superstars on his return.

Image courtesy: Davin Haney Instagram