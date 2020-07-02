Floyd Mayweather Drives £22,000 'low-key' Truck Everyday To Remain Modest

Billionaire boxing icon Floyd Mayweather gave boxing fans a sneak-peek into his amazing £19 million Beverly Hills mansion this week. Mayweather enjoyed an illustrious career in professional boxing, going undefeated in 50 matches before calling time on his glorious career in 2017. The 1996 bronze medalist was one of the highest-paid athletes during his career and the 43-year-old spent his hard-earned cash in serious vigour.

Floyd Mayweather car collection: Floyd Mayweather truck and house

On an Instagram tour of his incredible Beverly Hills mansion, fans were introduced to the incredible 'Grand Theft Auto' style Floyd Mayweather car collection. The Mayweather car collection boasted of a dozen machines likes Bugatti, Bentley and Rolls-Royce and all of these have a black paint job. The £20 million underground garage collection, however, did not have his favourite vehicle, the Mayweather truck. The Mayweather truck is a Dodge Ram 1500 Classic which starts off at a basic £22,000. While the Mayweather truck lacks the glamour of his £20 million collection, it seemingly remains his favourite and 'Money' revealed that he takes the Ram 1500 Classic out for a ride every day. Floyd Mayweather said that the truck keeps him grounded and he likes to stay low-key.

Image Courtesy: Mayweather Instagram

The Floyd Mayweather mansion features a pool inside the apartment while a larger one is situated outside. The mansion also boasts a huge walk-in wardrobe filled top to bottom with expensive designer gear. One section of the wardrobe is entirely devoted to Christian Louboutin shoes. The mansion also has an elevator, which he installed after his win against Conor McGregor and his "humble" abode houses a £16 million watch collection. Mayweather also has an all-marble kitchen with Versace glasses stocked up in the glass-panelled cabinets.

Floyd Mayweather truck: Floyd Mayweather net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Floyd Mayweather net worth stands at an astonishing $505 million, despite 'Money' retiring in 2017. The website claims that Mayweather raked in a reported $303 million per fight and his total career earnings amount to $1.1 billion. Mayweather is part of the exclusive athlete billionaire club along with Michael Jordan, Michael Schumacher, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods. The boxing icon earned $300 million from fighting Conor McGregor in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather truck: Floyd Mayweather next fight

Floyd Mayweather retired in 2015 after defeating Manny Pacquiao and Andre Berto before making a return to beat Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then, he hasn't fought a professional bout but took part in an exhibition fight against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. Mayweather had earlier announced that he would return in 2020 and is likely to face off against Adrien Broner. The exact date for the Mayweather next fight is yet to be out due to the coronavirus pandemic, but rumours suggest that the duo is aiming for September 2020.

(Image Credit: Floyd Mayweather Instagram)