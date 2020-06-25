Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Yaya Pulls Gun In TikTok Video After Allegedly Stabbing Woman

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times few months ago, recently pulled out a gun on TikTok. Iyanna Mayweather, who goes by the name Yaya, allegedly stabbed the woman over her superstar boyfriend – NBA YoungBoy. The Yaya Mayweather TikTok video comes while the 20-year-old is facing a life sentence after the Yaya Mayweather stabbing case.

Yaya comes across as bat shit crazy I know I know it’s just a tiktok but she has crazy eyes #yayamayweather pic.twitter.com/TfN4BELt8B — TracyGotNews ♿️ (@TracyGotNews) June 23, 2020

In the recent video uploaded by Yaya while facing a life sentence for the Yaya Mayweather stabbing case, she states that she has more weapons on her list. Yaya is recreating a scene for the 1998 film The Players Club, where Lisa Raye asks everyone to leave the dressing room before she fights with Chrystale Wilson. In her video, Yaya repeats the dialogue before pulling the gun from her bag and pointing it at her ceiling. However, there have been no reports of Yaya using the gun while filming the video. In an earlier live by NBA YoungBoy, fans had heard him call Yaya his wife.

How many years is Yaya Mayweather facing? Floyd Mayweather daughter stabbing case and Yaya Mayweather jail time

Some months ago, Yaya Mayweather stabbed Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, who was the mother of one of NBA Youngboy's children. Jacobs and Youngboy were at his house in Houston when Yaya arrived and told Jacobs that she was Youngboy's fiancee and that she should leave. However, Jacobs told Yaya to leave and both of them took their argument to the kitchen, where the latter was reportedly holding two knives. As per TMZ, Yaya attacked Jacobs with knives after Jacobs took a step towards her. Jacobs later revealed that she did not feel the first wound, but felt the second one. Jacobs was lying on the floor when help arrived.

Youngboy was reportedly handcuffed by the cups as a precautionary measure before he was released. Later, Yaya revealed that Jacobs had provoked her by pulling her hair outside and then running to the kitchen. She even stated that it was the first time she met Jacobs.

(Image source: Yaya Mayweather Instagram)