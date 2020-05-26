Floyd Mayweather Breaks Lockdown Regulations, Parties At Packed Nightclub In Arizona

The coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc across the globe, especially in the USA. However, certain states have eased lockdown restrictions despite the apparent danger to life. As of May 26, there were a total of 1.7 million Americans who tested positive for COVID-19 while the death toll is now at 99,462. As things stand, America will become the first country to cross the 100,000-mark for COVID-19 related deaths in the next couple of days. Amid this chaos, American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was pictured partying at a packed nightclub in Arizona this week.

Also Read | Conor McGregor claims he almost 'outclassed' Floyd Mayweather in their only fight so far

Boxing news: Floyd Mayweather training Devin Haney

While you were sleeping, Devin Haney was putting in work with Floyd Mayweather 💪



(🎥 IG: @Realdevinhaney) pic.twitter.com/Z6zt7Nu6EQ — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 19, 2020

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather training: Boxer ‘passionate about becoming a great trainer’ despite rumours of a comeback

Floyd Mayweather breaks lockdown, parties at a packed nightclub as hundreds flout social distancing rules

Floyd Mayweather in Scottsdale Arizona last night 🤦🏾‍♂️.... I guess Covid-19 over for Az pic.twitter.com/5kxa7lAptm — Myke Terrel (@MykeTerrel) May 24, 2020

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather training: Boxer could make stunning boxing return for eye-watering $600m payday: Report

Floyd Mayweather breaks lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

Floyd Mayweather was pictured at the International Boutique Nightclub in Arizona on Saturday night with hundreds of other people at the same venue. To everyone's surprise, no one was seen wearing a mask or gloves at the nightclub despite the health risks involved. Floyd Mayweather himself was seen dancing in the VIP zone with his entourage. The governor of Arizona - Doug Ducey - lifted a number of coronavirus restrictions on May 11, 2020, but insisted that bars and clubs were to remain closed. Arizona's death toll as a result of COVID-19 stands at 799, as the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 16,039 as of May 26, 2020.

Mayweather breaks lockdown: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao reignite feud

Earlier, Floyd Mayweather's former rival Manny Pacquaio took a shot at Floyd Mayweather claiming that the latter is still jealous of him because he is a world champion. Manny Pacquaio was labelled as an "old man" by Mayweather in an interview with Fighthype. While speaking to Manila Times, Pacquaio was quoted as saying, "He is just envious because he’s already retired. We're still active and have a crown. I’m not thinking about that (retirement) yet. I’m concerned first and foremost about our countrymen and about how to resolve this pandemic."

Also Read | Boxing news: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor on the cards? What could a potential rematch look like?

Could Floyd Mayweather make a comeback to boxing?

Also Read | Who is Iyanna Mayweather’s mother? Floyd Mayweather's daughter stabs woman: Report