WATCH | Floyd Mayweather Gets His Ankles Snapped In A Charitable Basketball Game

Floyd Mayweather is arguably the best boxer of all time. He has never tasted defeat in his entire professional boxing career. However, Mayweather failed to notch a victory when he stepped inside a basketball court for a charitable game. The 42-year-old American boxer is a huge fan of basketball and is often spotted at NBA events. Well, watching a sport and actually playing it are two completely different things. Floyd Mayweather got to know it as his ankle got snapped in a basketball game.

Floyd Mayweather’s ankle got snapped

Floyd Mayweather decided to step inside the basketball court for the Monster Energy 50K Charity Challenge in Los Angeles. Mayweather did not look as comfortable in the game as he does inside a boxing ring. Still, the undefeated superstar pushed his limits and gave us a thrilling performance. However, the game did not end on a happy note for Mayweather as he got dropped by Larry William’s stunning crossover. Larry Williams scored a three-pointer after that, while Floyd Mayweather was still on the floor with his ankles snapped. Take a look at the thrilling incident.

Floyd Mayweather’s return in 2020 was also decided in an NBA game and combat sport fans should thank basketball for that. UFC President Dana White and Floyd Mayweather were spotted together in a Clipper’s game, and they literally sealed the deal right there in a basketball court. Mayweather is eyeing three major fights in 2020 and that includes a cross-promotion fight in UFC. Take a look at Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram announcement.

