UFC: Gina Carano Reveals How Dana White Ruined Her Mega-fight With Ronda Rousey

UFC fans have not been lucky enough to witness Gina Carano in a UFC fight. The former Strikeforce featherweight champion was about to make it happen but it was not to be. According to Gina Carano, she was set to face Ronda Rousey in her UFC debut. However, things did not fall in place and she blamed Dana White for ruining the possibilities of a mega-fight. Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are undoubtedly two of the biggest females fighters in the world. They are also regarded for their modelling and Hollywood achievements. Both of them are no longer in touch with MMA, but they could have fought in the past. At least, that's what Gina Carano claims.

UFC: Gina Carano accuses Dana White of ruining a mega-fight

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Gina Carano revealed that she had a secret meeting with Dana White and she was offered $1 million for a fight against Ronda Rousey. According to Carano, she was interested in the fight and accepted the deal but wanted some time to get back to a gym. The 37-year-old American had turned her focus towards the cinematic universe from MMA. Therefore, she wanted some time to prepare herself for a fight against Ronda Rousey. According to sources, Gina Carano wanted at least six months for preparing herself and Dana White agreed to it. As per the Hollywood actress, the meeting ended on a positive note and she was ready to face Ronda Rousey.

However, the next day turned out to be a shocker for Gina Carano as Dana White openly declared that the ‘American beauty’ does not have a team and UFC can’t sign her. According to Gina Carano, that was exactly the opposite of what they had discussed in the meeting. She even revealed that Dana White sent her a text message where Carano was referred to as a ‘b****’. The former Strikeforce Featherweight queen claimed that it was the last time she had a conversation with UFC President Dana White. She again met Dana White at a sports hall of fame in Las Vegas, where the UFC president came up and apologized to her.

