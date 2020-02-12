Floyd Mayweather Opens Up About His Sour Relationship With Rapper 50 Cent

Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent have been taking verbal digs at each other for a long time now. However, things were pretty much different a year ago. Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and rapper 50 Cent were considered to be close friends. However, looking at the current scenario, the same cannot be said. In the latest episode of Drink Champs podcast, Floyd Mayweather talked about his sour relationship with 50 Cent. He claimed that he never got to know how their relationship turned out to be like this.

Floyd Mayweather talks about his sour relationship with rapper 50 Cent

The undefeated boxer revealed that his chef used to cook big meals whenever 50 Cent used to come into his house. “We sit back, we kick it, we travelled on the jet together,” said Floyd Mayweather.

The former world champion recalled that one day he saw 50 Cent’s harsh words about him on the internet. Mayweather was left confused. However, being a boxer, Floyd Mayweather replied back and a feud evolved between two of the biggest global superstars. “I can't keep playing the back and forth game...I'm a fighter. Like a promotion for a fight. We talk and talk and talk. If we're not going to do anything, just let it go. That was it," said Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather’s massive 2020

The undefeated boxer is ready to arrange a cross-promotion bout with UFC on his return. After the end of UFC 246, Floyd Mayweather excited the combat sports community by posting a picture that hinted at a mega rematch with Conor McGregor. Take a look at his social media post.

