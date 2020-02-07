Union Budget
UFC: The Moment When Conor McGregor Could Have Defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov; Watch

other sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov thrashed Conor McGregor at UFC 229. However, McGregor was about to win the fight at one point. Watch the video and know more about it.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
UFC

Conor McGregor stunned the entire combat sports community by knocking out Donald Cerrone in his massive return at UFC 246. The mega-fight lasted for only 40 seconds as Conor unloaded a brutal assault over ‘Cowboy’. Well, this brings up the question of whether Conor McGregor would be able to avenge his loss against arguably the greatest lightweight of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov or not.

Also Read | Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes UFC 247 Fight Preview And Build Up

UFC: The exact moment when Conor McGregor almost beat Khabib Nurmagomedv at UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight strap against Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 229 on October 7. 2018. It was a complete one-sided dominance as Khabib thrashed out Conor McGregor throughout the fight before choking him out in round number 4. However, there was a moment when Conor McGregor looked promising and MMA fans believe that the Irish could have beaten Khabib at that point of time. In round number three, Conor McGregor landed a couple of good combinations over Khabib and it seemed that the undefeated Dagestani was struggling to respond. No wonder, when it comes to a stand-up contest, Conor McGregor is considered to be a better fighter than Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the Irish failed to capitalise the moment into victory.

Also Read | UFC 247: Preview, Fight Card And More About The Upcoming PPV

UFC: Will Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 happen?

The re-match has been on the cards for a long time but nothing has been confirmed yet by the UFC. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently lined up against Tony Ferguson for the main event of UFC 249. But, he has no interests in running it back with Conor McGregor after that. However, Conor McGregor has already slammed Khabib for "running away" from him.

Also Read | UFC 247: Throwback To When Derrick Lewis Dropped His Pants After A Fight

Also Read | Ronda Rousey Says UFC Is No Longer A Priority In Her Life After Fans Demand Her Return

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)

Published:
COMMENT
