UFC: The Moment When Conor McGregor Could Have Defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov; Watch

Conor McGregor stunned the entire combat sports community by knocking out Donald Cerrone in his massive return at UFC 246. The mega-fight lasted for only 40 seconds as Conor unloaded a brutal assault over ‘Cowboy’. Well, this brings up the question of whether Conor McGregor would be able to avenge his loss against arguably the greatest lightweight of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov or not.

UFC: The exact moment when Conor McGregor almost beat Khabib Nurmagomedv at UFC 229

Watch this sequence. I promise you... if you give Conor this exact 20 seconds to do over when @TheNotoriousMMA is switched on & healthy... Khabib would have been dead.

Very close to landing on the chin. pic.twitter.com/qCr5GVHNBD — 𝙹𝙴𝚂𝚂𝙴 𝙹𝙰𝙼𝙴𝚂 (@NotoriousNoLuv) February 4, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight strap against Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 229 on October 7. 2018. It was a complete one-sided dominance as Khabib thrashed out Conor McGregor throughout the fight before choking him out in round number 4. However, there was a moment when Conor McGregor looked promising and MMA fans believe that the Irish could have beaten Khabib at that point of time. In round number three, Conor McGregor landed a couple of good combinations over Khabib and it seemed that the undefeated Dagestani was struggling to respond. No wonder, when it comes to a stand-up contest, Conor McGregor is considered to be a better fighter than Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the Irish failed to capitalise the moment into victory.

UFC: Will Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 happen?

The re-match has been on the cards for a long time but nothing has been confirmed yet by the UFC. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently lined up against Tony Ferguson for the main event of UFC 249. But, he has no interests in running it back with Conor McGregor after that. However, Conor McGregor has already slammed Khabib for "running away" from him.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)