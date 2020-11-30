Snoop Dogg Delivers Epic Commentary As Jake Paul Brutally Knocks Out Nate Robinson

Mike Tyson made his official return to the boxing ring on Saturday night in Los Angeles, facing off against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match. And while the 'Baddest Man On The Planet' was at his best inside the ring, American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg stole the show in the build-up to the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout. The 49-year-old was on broadcast duty for the card Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, and in his typical fashion delivered an iconic piece of commentary.

Snoop Dogg commentary steals the show during Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight

Snoop Dogg was at his very best as he was watching as YouTube star Jake Paul battled former pro basketball player and NBA Star Nate Robinson. The 49-year-old joined a broadcast pannel that included legendary combat sports announcer Mauro Ranallo and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and delivered some best bits as Paul clearly had the better of Robinson. Snoop Dogg broke into a gospel after the YouTube star delivered a knockout punch, reciting the full version of the hymn 'Precious Lord, Take My Hand'.

Snoop Dogg singing church hymns over Nate Robinsons dead body is hands down my favorite sports commentating moment of 2020

pic.twitter.com/SH2BMfCmz8 — Pat (@BarstoolPAT) November 29, 2020

After Jake Paul knocked Nate Robinson out, Snoop Dogg got back to his day job and delivered some of his classic hits before Mike Tyson's much awaited boxing return. The 49-year-old could be seen smoking marijuana while performing as he set the stage for the 'Baddest Man On The Planet' to return to the ring. Snoop Dogg returned to his commentary duties and delivered another classic quote, suggesting that the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr was like two of his uncles fighting at the barbecue.

😂😂 Snoop Dogg said about Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson "This shit is like two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue!" #tysonvsjones #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/JbQAgeZQqT — freewilly2.0 (@therealwill1723) November 29, 2020

Fans reacted to unanimously to Snoop Dogg's commentary, with The Athletic's Ted Nguyen suggesting that the 49-year-old should make an appearance in the NFL booth. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was also a fan of the Snoop Dogg's commentary stint, suggesting that the rapper is the greatest at whatever he does. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said that Snoop Dogg was the most entertaining part of the fight at the Staples Center and he absolutely loved his call on the game.

The 49-year-old is already known around L.A. for commentary on Los Angeles Kings hockey games, but his genius was on display for the world on Saturday night. As one Twitter user put it, 'Weed does wonderus things to a person'.

(Image Courtesy: Snoop Dogg Twitter)