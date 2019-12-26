Floyd Mayweather Leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Behind, Tops Forbes Rich List

Forbes recently revealed the list of top ten richest athletes of the 2010s. The list featured Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona mainstay Lionel Messi. The sportsman who has the unique distinction of topping Forbes' rich-list of the decade, however, is one of the highest-paid athletes of all time — Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather tops Forbes rich-list of the decade

With a massive $915 million (£706 million) accrued this decade, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather leads the pack of the highest-paid athletes of the decade. Cristiano Ronaldo comes in second with a fortune of $800 million in the 2010s. His sporting rival Lionel Messi settles in on third on the list with $750 million. Interestingly, Lionel Messi’s salary for Barcelona this year is the highest for any athlete across all team sports. Another interesting fact is that Floyd Mayweather fought just 10 times in this decade. It makes him one of the least active athletes on the list.

According to a Forbes report, Floyd Mayweather's much-publicised fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and the bout with Conor McGregor in 2017 raked in more than $500 million in the last five years. Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor was the one that saw the American boxing icon extend his unbeaten professional record to 50 fights. Lakers star LeBron James comes in fourth on Forbes' list with a fortune of $680 million, while tennis great Roger Federer rounds up the top five with $640 million. Federer has a 10-year, $300 million deal with Uniqlo.

Congratulations to every athlete on this list ! pic.twitter.com/FzqpE7sFxa — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) December 24, 2019

Floyd Mayweather took to Twitter to congratulate other athletes after the announcement. Mayweather's boxing rival Manny Pacquiao comes in eighth on the Forbes' rich-list. Six-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton clocks in at tenth position with $400 million.

