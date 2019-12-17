Khabib Nurmagomedov Posts Throwback Video Of Mike Tyson, Calls It 'unforgettable History'

Greatness recognizes greatness. When it comes to combat sports, there’s no doubt that Mike Tyson is one of the finest fighters of all time. It’s been 14 years since Mike Tyson’s retirement from boxing. However, he continues to inspire modern-day fighters with his skills and dominance. Even modern-day fighters cannot deny the fact that a prime Mike Tyson can be an impossible nut to crack. It includes the likes of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and lightweight fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Tyson Fury acknowledged Mike Tyson as the ‘OG BADMAN’ of boxing, Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a video of Mike Tyson’s throwback fight.

UFC: Khabib posts a throwback video of Mike Tyson’s fight

The lightweight champion of UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently posted a throwback fight of Mike Tyson and captioned it as “unforgettable history”. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently 28-0 in UFC, gave us a glimpse of the fight that made Mike Tyson go 28-0 in boxing on November 22, 1986. The throwback fight sees Mike Tyson fight Trevor Berbick in one of the best fights of his career.

The highly anticipated heavyweight clash was nothing but a ‘quick day at work’ for Mike Tyson. Tyson emerged as the aggressor from the start of the match. He pressurized Trevor Berbick with continuous punches. In round one, Mike Tyson hammered some powerful shots over Trevor Berbick and sent him across the ring. However, Trevor regained back his momentum and got back on his feet. Soon though, he became clueless in front of Mike Tyson’s punches. In round two, Mike Tyson ended the fight with a powerful right hook to Berbick’s body followed by a left hook to the head. Take a look at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s post that made us go back to 1986.

