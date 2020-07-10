UFC 251 Weigh In Results, Complete Fight Card, UFC Fight Island Schedule Details

Dana White’s ambitious UFC Fight Island project is finally on the verge of becoming a reality this weekend with the realisation of UFC 251 ‘Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal’ at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Dana White has produced a stacked card for UFC 251 with three title fights in the event. According to reports, all the fighters have successfully made it to UFC fight Island and the UFC 251 weigh-ins have also been hosted. Here's a look at the UFC 251 weigh in results and ‘Usman vs Masvidal weigh in’.

Also Read | UFC 251 weigh in results: How To Watch UFC 251 In South Africa? UFC Fight Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

‘Usman vs Masvidal weigh in’: UFC 251 weigh in results

Although there was massive doubt regarding Jorge Masvidal’s weight before stepping into Fight Island week, UFC 251 weigh in results have seen ‘Gamebred’ successfully touch 170 lbs. Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman has also made his weight and the welterweight champion will now look forward to defending his title against Masvidal. Although the highly anticipated event is going to be hosted without fans, MMA fans have their eyes on UFC 251 ‘Usman vs Masvidal’.

Other than the Usman vs Masvidal weigh in, UFC 251 weigh in results have witnessed all the fighters make their weights successfully. Dana White & co have officially released the UFC 251 weigh in results and UFC 251 is set to be staged on July 12 (IST). Here’s a look at UFC 251 schedule and UFC 251 fight card.

Also Read | UFC 251 weigh in results: Will Jorge Masvidal Defend His BMF Title Vs Kamaru Usman At UFC 251?

UFC 251 weigh in results: UFC 251 schedule and UFC 251 fight card

UFC 251 fight card (Main event)

Welterweight belt: Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight belt: Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Max Holloway

Bantamweight belt: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

UFC 251 fight card (Prelims)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

UFC 251 fight card (Early Prelims)

Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Davey Grant vs. Martin Day

Also Read | UFC 251 weigh in results: How To Watch UFC 251 Episode 2: UFC 251 Embedded 2 Details And Preview

Also Read | Why Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Made Him Wrestle Bears In His Childhood

Image courtesy: UFC.com