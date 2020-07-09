Why Was Kamaru Usman's Father Muhammed Usman Arrested? Kamaru Gets Cheered In Prison Too

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman is currently the UFC welterweight champion without witnessing a single defeat in the promotion. Kamaru Usman is already a global superstar at 33 after a 5-year career at the UFC so far and holds massive a fan base all over the world. However, not everyone is aware of the fact that Kamaru Usman also holds a fan base in the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas. As per the reports of ESPN, every time Kamaru Usman has fought in the UFC, the Federal Correctional prisoners have cheered for him.

If you wonder why, there’s probably a reason behind it. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s father Muhammed Usman has served 10 years into the prison at Texas under the criminal charges of forgery. Usman, 33, was yet to become a global sensation when his father was arrested in 2009. Although his father has been released now, the inmates of Federal Correctional Institution of Texas continues to cheer for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ every time he steps inside the cage.

UFC 251: Why was Kamaru Usman’s father arrested?

According to the reports of ESPN, we have come up with an answer to “Why was Kamaru Usman’s father arrested?" In 2009, Muhammed Usman was pulled out by a SWAT Team and Federal agents and was charged with multiple criminal cases of health care frauds and for falsely claiming an ambulance company under his ownership.

After 11 months of his arrest in May 2010, Muhammed Usman was charged with 14 federal cases resulting in a 180-month prison sentence along with restitution of $1.3 million. While most of the UFC fans still don’t know 'Why was Kamaru Usman’s father arrested?', the UFC welterweight champion seemingly considers it to be one off the most crucial stages of his life.

UFC 251: Why was Kamaru Usman’s father arrested? More about Muhammed Usman

During his period in the jail, Muhammed Usman reportedly made a lot of friends and they used to watch Kamaru Usman’s fights altogether in the television sets of the prison. "Kamaru gave me something to look forward to, it made my time go quicker. It was kind of neat to know his dad, and experience that with someone for six years," said David Pettiette, an inmate of the prison.

UFC Fight Island: UFC 251 ‘Usman vs Masvidal’

Kamaru Usman will be defending his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in the upcoming headliner of UFC 251 on July 12 (IST). It will be the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island. Apart from Usman vs Masvidal, UFC 251 will host two more title fights - Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway for 145 lbs belt and Peter Yan vs Jose Aldo for the vacated bantamweight belt.

