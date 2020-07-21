Fortnite Galaxy Cup: How To Claim Galaxy Scout Outfit And Galaxy Wrap?

Fortnite players across the world will have the chance to win the new exclusive Galaxy scout skin during Fortnite Galaxy Cup event this weekend. Scheduled for July 25 and 26, Samsung has made the event free to participate for all Fortnite users on Android. The Galaxy Cup will be a solo event for players having 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) enabled on their Epic Games accounts. Here's how you can win the Galaxy scout skin at the event:

Fortnite Galaxy Cup: Winning the Galaxy Scout skin and Galaxy wrap

Just like other Fortnite events, participation is the key to having a chance at winning the Galaxy scout skin. The scoring system for Fortnite Galaxy Cup awards one point to every player for playing in a match. With matches capped at 10 per player in each three-hour session, 10 free points are up for grabs in one session. The Galaxy in-game cosmetic wrap is awarded to every player with a minimum of five points to their name at the end of the session.

Also Read | Fortnite Galaxy Cup Girl Skin Leaked, Tournament Schedule And Galaxy Cup Registration

With the first basic reward out of the way, players can look to accumulate placement and elimination points in every match to improve their overall standings in their respective regions. Only the top players in a region will be awarded the exclusive Galaxy scout skin. Based on the respective regions, here's where you would have to rank in order to win the new skin:

Region Rank Europe Top 10,000 NA East Top 6,250 NA West Top 2,500 Brazil Top 2,500 Asia Top 1,250 Oceania Top 1,250 Middle East Top 1,250

Also Read | Fortnite Hype Nite Schedule And Start Time For Season 3, Chapter 2

In order to secure the best ranking in the leaderboard, it is paramount to understand the scoring system for Fortnite Galaxy Cup. As mentioned above, every player will be awarded one point for every match played. In addition, players will be awarded for the number of eliminations they score and the placement they achieve in every match. Each elimination is worth 1 point.

Victory Royale: 10 points

2nd - 5th: 7 points

6th - 15th: 5 points

16th - 25th: 3 points

For users who do not play the game on an Android device, the Galaxy scout skin will be available in the store in the near future.

Also Read | Hype Nite Points System: How Does Fortnite's Weekend Event Work Afterall?

(Image Credits: Epic Games Official Website)