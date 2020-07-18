PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Schedule For Week 1 Day 4 East And West Teams

After the end of League stage games, PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) has moved on to the Super Weekend. The top 16 teams from both the East and West Zones will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The points of each Super Weekend will be cumulated towards the final league standings, which will ultimately decide the teams qualifying for the World League Finals. PMWL Super Weekend 1 commenced on July 17, 2020, and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 1 Day 4 schedule of PMWL 2020 Super Weekend.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Schedule: PMWL Week 1 Day 4 - Saturday, July 18, 2020

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Schedule: PMWL Week 1 Day 4 Schedule

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend action will kick off at 5:30 PM IST for the East Zone and 11:30 PM IST for the West Zone.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Schedule: PMWL 2020 Super Weekend live streaming

Viewers can stream the game live on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend schedule: PMWL Super Weekend West Zone teams

Cloud9, Loops Esports, Tempo Storm, Team Unique, B4 Esports, FUTBOLIST, KoninaPower, Pittsburgh Knights, Nova Esports, Wildcard Gaming, Yalla Esports, Team Queso, DreamEaters, Alpha Legends, Team UMBRA, UDRKillers

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend schedule: PMWL Super Weekend East Zone teams

Orange Rock, Bigetron Ra, BOX Gaming, NoChanceTeam, Valdus The Murder, Yoodo Gank, GXR Celtz, RRQ Athena, King of Gamers Club, MegaStars, SynerGE, TSM-Entity, Team Secret, TeamIND, T1, Reject Scarlet

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend schedule: PMWL 2020 points table

PMWL 2020 points table: East Zone standings

Yoodo Gank - 104 points (37 kills) RRQ Athena - 69 points (36 kills) Bigetron RA - 68 points (28 kills) TeamIND - 63 points (28 kills) Valdus The Murder - 53 points (23 kills) GXR Celtz - 47 points (15 kills) T1 - 43 points (17 kills) Box Gaming - 38 points (13 kills) King of Gamers Club - 38 points (11 kills) Team Secret - 35 points (10 kills) NoChanceTeam - 33 points (19 kills) Orange Rock - 33 points (13 kills) MegaStars - 29 points (6 kills) SynerGE - 22 points (8 kills) Reject Scarlet - 14 points (5 kills) TSM-Entity - 13 points (8 kills)

PMWL 2020 points table: West Zone standings

DreamEaters - 81 points (30 kills) Cloud9 - 79 points (26 kills) FUTBOLIST - 75 points (38 kills) B4 Esports - 74 points (26 kills) Wildcard Gaming - 60 points (25 kills) Tempo Storm - 47 points (16 kills) Team Queso - 46 points (23 kills) Loops Esports - 43 points (22 kills) Yalla Esports - 38 points (19 kills) Alpha Legends - 32 points (12 kills) UDRKillers - 32 points (9 kills) Team UMBRA - 23 points (3 kills) KoninaPower - 20 points (2 kills) Pittsburgh Knights - 18 points (8 kills) Team Unique - 16 points (11 kills) Nova Esports - 16 points (5 kills)

