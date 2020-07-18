PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Schedule For Week 1 Day 4 East And West Teams

Quick links:
After the end of League stage games, PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) has moved on to the Super Weekend. The top 16 teams from both the East and West Zones will play a total of 15 matches in a week. The matches will be conducted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The points of each Super Weekend will be cumulated towards the final league standings, which will ultimately decide the teams qualifying for the World League Finals. PMWL Super Weekend 1 commenced on July 17, 2020, and will go on for three days. Here's the Week 1 Day 4 schedule of PMWL 2020 Super Weekend.
PMWL 2020 Super Weekend action will kick off at 5:30 PM IST for the East Zone and 11:30 PM IST for the West Zone.
Viewers can stream the game live on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.
The PUBG MOBILE World League East & West super weekend kicks off today! Top 16 teams qualified for the week 1 of super weekend.#PMWL @ 17:30 IST#PMWL @ 20:00 CEST/11:00 PST— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 17, 2020
Cloud9, Loops Esports, Tempo Storm, Team Unique, B4 Esports, FUTBOLIST, KoninaPower, Pittsburgh Knights, Nova Esports, Wildcard Gaming, Yalla Esports, Team Queso, DreamEaters, Alpha Legends, Team UMBRA, UDRKillers
Orange Rock, Bigetron Ra, BOX Gaming, NoChanceTeam, Valdus The Murder, Yoodo Gank, GXR Celtz, RRQ Athena, King of Gamers Club, MegaStars, SynerGE, TSM-Entity, Team Secret, TeamIND, T1, Reject Scarlet
