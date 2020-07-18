Orange Rock Wins PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Title

Orange Rock earlier won the ESL India Premiership Summer Season PUBG Mobile Grand Finale and grabbed the first-ever ESL India PUBG Mobile Major title. With the cup, Orange Rock also received a grand prize of ₹6,00,000. In the finals, Orange Rock defeated Fnatic and won the title with a mere 6-point lead. Fnatic and VSG Crawlers who finished second and third respectively, got their hands on ₹3,00,000 and ₹1,50,000 in prize money.

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership standings: The dominance of Orange Rock

According to Talksport, Orange Rock dominated the first day of the Grand Finals stage but were not able to do the same on Day 2. They managed to get only one Chicken Dinner with 10 kills on Day two. However, they didn’t get affected by their Day 2 performance and delivered an incredible performance throughout the tournament. In the end, they topped the ESL India Premiership standings with 157 points and 66 kills.

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership standings: Team Fnatic deliver one of the best performances

Team Fnatic, on the other hand, did justice to their name as they reached the second spot with a strong win on the first map with a huge number of kills. Team Fnatic put on one of the best performances in any major event and grabbed a total of 99 points. UMumba Esports were fan favourites going in as they clinched the second spot on Day 1. However, their performance got worse day by day and they ended up in sixth position in the ESL India Premiership standings.

ESL India Premiership prize pool: Here's how much other teams received

3rd and 4th spot won ₹1,50,000 each (As per Talksport)

5th to 8th spot won ₹75,000 per team (As per Talksport)

9th to 16th Spot won ₹45,000 per team (As per Talksport)

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership standings: Final overall standings

Team Matches Played WWCD Kills Total Points 1 Orange Rock 10 3 66 157 2 Team Fnatic 10 3 68 151 3 VSG Crawlers 10 1 51 124 4 Megastars 10 1 56 117 5 SWAT Official 10 1 41 107 6 U Mumba Esports 10 1 49 104 7 Rising Falcon 10 0 36 82 8 Havoc Esports 10 0 21 79 9 Initiative Esports 10 0 26 77 10 Synerge 10 0 22 74 11 No Rules Xtreme 10 0 19 70 12 Off Guard 10 0 19 66 13 Optimum Esports 10 0 29 64 14 Forceone Esports 10 0 19 53 15 Team Xhibit 10 0 13 47 16 Team Namma Bengaluru 10 0 14 37

WWCD: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

Image Courtesy: ESL_India/Instagram