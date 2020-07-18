Orange Rock Wins PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Title

Quick links:
Orange Rock earlier won the ESL India Premiership Summer Season PUBG Mobile Grand Finale and grabbed the first-ever ESL India PUBG Mobile Major title. With the cup, Orange Rock also received a grand prize of ₹6,00,000. In the finals, Orange Rock defeated Fnatic and won the title with a mere 6-point lead. Fnatic and VSG Crawlers who finished second and third respectively, got their hands on ₹3,00,000 and ₹1,50,000 in prize money.
According to Talksport, Orange Rock dominated the first day of the Grand Finals stage but were not able to do the same on Day 2. They managed to get only one Chicken Dinner with 10 kills on Day two. However, they didn’t get affected by their Day 2 performance and delivered an incredible performance throughout the tournament. In the end, they topped the ESL India Premiership standings with 157 points and 66 kills.
Team Fnatic, on the other hand, did justice to their name as they reached the second spot with a strong win on the first map with a huge number of kills. Team Fnatic put on one of the best performances in any major event and grabbed a total of 99 points. UMumba Esports were fan favourites going in as they clinched the second spot on Day 1. However, their performance got worse day by day and they ended up in sixth position in the ESL India Premiership standings.
|Team
|Matches Played
|WWCD
|Kills
|Total Points
|1
|Orange Rock
|10
|3
|66
|157
|2
|Team Fnatic
|10
|3
|68
|151
|3
|VSG Crawlers
|10
|1
|51
|124
|4
|Megastars
|10
|1
|56
|117
|5
|SWAT Official
|10
|1
|41
|107
|6
|U Mumba Esports
|10
|1
|49
|104
|7
|Rising Falcon
|10
|0
|36
|82
|8
|Havoc Esports
|10
|0
|21
|79
|9
|Initiative Esports
|10
|0
|26
|77
|10
|Synerge
|10
|0
|22
|74
|11
|No Rules Xtreme
|10
|0
|19
|70
|12
|Off Guard
|10
|0
|19
|66
|13
|Optimum Esports
|10
|0
|29
|64
|14
|Forceone Esports
|10
|0
|19
|53
|15
|Team Xhibit
|10
|0
|13
|47
|16
|Team Namma Bengaluru
|10
|0
|14
|37
WWCD: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
