PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 1 Day 3

The highly-anticipated PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL) Super Weekend has begun with the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 1 competing against each other for a spot in the finals. The PMWL Super Weekend will feature a total of 32 teams divided into two groups. The top 16 teams from the overall leaderboard will then book their spots in the PMWL 2020 Final Stage. The first day of the Super Weekend had each time play a total of five games. Here's a look at the PMWL Super Weekend results along with the PMWL Super Weekend East Standings and PMWL Super Weekend West Standings after Week 1 Day 3.

PMWL Super Weekend results: PMWL Super Weekend West standings

The Super Weekend points are extremely important as they decide how teams will rank in the league standings. Following Day 3 of Week 1, DreamEaters are at the top of the leaderboard for the PMWL Super Weekend West Standings with 81 points. Cloud9 and FUTBOLIST are second and third with 79 and 75 points, respectively. Here are the PMWL West Super Weekend standings after Week 1 Day 3 :

DreamEaters - 81 points (30 kills) Cloud9 - 79 points (26 kills) UTBOLIST - 75 points (38 kills) B4 Esports - 74 points (26 kills) Wildcard Gaming - 60 points (25 kills) Tempo Storm - 47 points (16 kills) Team Queso - 46 points (23 kills) Loops Esports - 43 points (22 kills) Yalla Esports - 38 points (19 kills) Alpha Legends - 32 points (12 kills) UDRKillers - 32 points (9 kills) Team UMBRA - 23 points (3 kills) KoninaPower - 20 points (2 kills) Pittsburgh Knights - 18 points (8 kills) Team Unique - 16 points (11 kills) Nova Esports - 16 points (5 kills)

PMWL Super Weekend results: PMWL Super Weekend East Standings

For the PMWL Super Weekend East Standings, Yoodo Gank lead the way with 104 points. RRQ Athena got themselves 69 points and are in second place as Bigetron RA are just one point behind them in third place. Here are the PMWL Super Weekend standings after Week 1 Day 3:

Yoodo Gank - 104 points (37 kills) RRQ Athena - 69 points (36 kills) Bigetron RA - 68 points (28 kills) TeamIND - 63 points (28 kills) Valdus The Murder - 53 points (23 kills) GXR Celtz - 47 points (15 kills) T1 - 43 points (17 kills) Box Gaming - 38 points (13 kills) King of Gamers Club - 38 points (11 kills) Team Secret - 35 points (10 kills) NoChanceTeam - 33 points (19 kills) Orange Rock - 33 points (13 kills) MegaStars - 29 points (6 kills) SynerGE - 22 points (8 kills) Reject Scarlet - 14 points (5 kills) TSM-Entity - 13 points (8 kills)

The PMWL 2020 East and West League Play will go on until August 2 and PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 pm IST on the scheduled days. The winners of the League Stage will get a $50,000 cash prize and the winner of the final will earn a whopping $100,000.

