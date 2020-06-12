Francis Ngannou Shares Inspirational Story From Coming Out Of Jail To UFC Career: Watch

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is no less than a global superstar at this point. The 33-year-old Nigerian has been hogging the spotlight for his vicious knockout victories and humble nature outside the cage. However, Ngannou had to overcome a tidal wave of troubles to make it big in the UFC. Francis Ngannou had a troubled teenage, where he had to battle for survival.

A number of times, the UFC superstar has recalled the countless occasions in the past to explain how he struggled to earn money and fame throughout his career. His recent Instagram post was another walk down his troubled memory lane, where Francis Ngannou described how he spent two months in jail and how that moment changed his life.

UFC: Francis Ngannou UFC career after being jailed for 2 months

‘The Predator’ took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself which he claims was taken in his 20s. Although Francis Ngannou is spotted smiling in the picture, in the caption he described how it was a hard time for him and his family. Francis Ngannou wrote a long caption and explained that seven years ago in 2013, “they” were freed by the Spanish homeland security after spending 2 months in jail for illegally stepping foot on European soil by sea. 'The Predator' further wrote that he had nothing by then except a dream.

“Some people will always tell you that it's too late, that you can’t make it, that it's not meant for you, tell you that you're not worth it, or that you can't succeed without them (while their lives aren't an example of success lol).

Those voices are always around the corner to make you quit your dream and maybe your destiny. It’s up to you and only you if you let them get to your mind, but you can also reject or ignore the negativities around you and make it in your own way.” wrote Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou UFC career and next fight

Francis Ngannou is expected to get a title shot after he defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via a first-round knockout at UFC 249. However, Ngannou will have to bide his time till the Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic fight goes down at UFC Fight Island. For the time being, Francis Ngannou is out of potential opponents since he is expected to get a shot at the Heavyweight strap.

