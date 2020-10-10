Frank Warren Remembers When Mike Tyson Punched Him And Was Chased Away By The Police

Legendary boxing promoter Frank Warren recently appeared on Andy Coulson’s Crisis What Crisis? Podcast where he remembered the time “bully” Mike Tyson attacked him in a London hotel room. While talking about the temper of Mike Tyson, Frank Warren claimed that the incident between him and Tyson took place over a jewellery bill and the affections of a woman. Things got so much worse that the police had to chase Mike Tyson out of the city.

What happened between Frank Warren and Mike Tyson?

While telling the story, Frank Warren said that he had a great relationship with Mike Tyson when the pair first met – right after Mike Tyson came out of prison and was boxing in the UK. However, in the late 90s, Warren realised why Tyson was called ‘the baddest man on the planet' at that time. One day, Mike Tyson bought around $2 million worth of jewellery but didn’t pay the jewellers. “They never paid the bill and the jewellers, quite rightly, wanted to get paid and they kept ringing me,” added Frank Warren.

When Frank Warren called Mike Tyson about the bill, he said that they will keep one more event in the UK and pay the jewellers with the profits. However, when Mike Tyson returned to the town, he was “petulant and aggressive”. Warren later found out that Mike Tyson liked a girl who used to work in the jewellery shop and made the expensive purchase, just to show off in front of her.

Frank Warren later revealed that he got a call from someone a few days later who asked him to come to Mike Tyson’s hotel room. When Frank Warren reached the room, Mike Tyson started talking trash and took a swing at him with hit him. He said when got up, it was “pandemonium, madness” in the room. He added that the blow from Mike Tyson gave him a bloodied eye, even though various newspapers claimed that his jaw was broken, which is “not true”.

“I made sure that he paid for what he did, hit it where it hurt him. And he went berserk after the fight, the police actually ran him out of town,” added Frank Warren.

Image Source: Mike Tyson/ Instagram